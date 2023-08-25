Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have reportedly called it quits. A source told People magazine on Thursday that the comedian is single again, adding, "He's out and about and doing really well."
The split was also confirmed by Entertainment Tonight, whose source said that the two "are focusing on themselves."
The Messenger has reached out to reps for both Davidson and Wonders but has not heard back.
Davidson and Wonders, who starred in the 2022 film Bodies Bodies Bodies and the 2023 comedy series Bupkis, first sparked romance rumors last December while attending a New York Rangers game together.
The duo seemingly confirmed their relationship in January when they were spotted kissing and holding hands at Universal Studios. Wonders opened up about their connection in an interview with Nylon in May, while discussing playing Davidson's girlfriend in Bupkis.
"[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He's such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing," she said at the time. "As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again."
Wonders added, "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred."
Davidson returned the compliments while attending the premiere of Bupkis in April.
"She's the best," he told Entertainment Tonight. "She's the best actress. She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going."
Davidson was previously in a nine-month relationship with Kim Kardashian and briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski following their split.
