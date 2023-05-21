Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82
Brown played key role in iconic songs of the 1960s supergroup.
Pete Brown, the songwriter who penned the lyrics for a number of of the most popular songs of the 1960s supergroup Cream, has died at the age of 82.
Fellow Cream member Jack Bruce's family broke the news in a tweet Saturday, noting that Brown had "passed away" the previous night.
A post on Brown's Facebook account stated that he had died of cancer.
The London-based Brown, along with Bruce and Cream's iconic guitarist Eric Clapton, were responsible for crafting some of the biggest rock hits of the era, including "White Room," "Sunshine of Your Love" and "I Feel Free."
Brown started his career as a beat poet of the 1950s and was a contemporary of such like minds as Alan Ginsberg, Lawrence Ferlinghetti and Michael Horowitz.
Brown joined Cream at the invitation of drummer Ginger Baker in 1965, eventually assisting in turning out several of the short-lived group's most memorable compositions.
He continued a songwriting partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up in 1968, which lasted until the release of Bruce's final studio album Silver Rails in 2014.
