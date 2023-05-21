The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82

    Brown played key role in iconic songs of the 1960s supergroup.

    Published |Updated
    Wendy Geller
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Pete Brown, the songwriter who penned the lyrics for a number of of the most popular songs of the 1960s supergroup Cream, has died at the age of 82.

    Fellow Cream member Jack Bruce's family broke the news in a tweet Saturday, noting that Brown had "passed away" the previous night.

    A post on Brown's Facebook account stated that he had died of cancer.

    The London-based Brown, along with Bruce and Cream's iconic guitarist Eric Clapton, were responsible for crafting some of the biggest rock hits of the era, including "White Room," "Sunshine of Your Love" and "I Feel Free."

    Read More

    Brown started his career as a beat poet of the 1950s and was a contemporary of such like minds as Alan Ginsberg, Lawrence Ferlinghetti and Michael Horowitz.

    Brown joined Cream at the invitation of drummer Ginger Baker in 1965, eventually assisting in turning out several of the short-lived group's most memorable compositions.

    Pete Brown
    (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

    He continued a songwriting partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up in 1968, which lasted until the release of Bruce's final studio album Silver Rails in 2014.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.