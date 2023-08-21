Kariselle Snow is ready to share her side of the story.

More than five months after the Perfect Match star and Joey Sasso ended their engagement, fans are getting a sense into what went wrong in the relationship.

"I think that there wasn't necessarily one thing, but I think that especially being in the real world, it wasn't compatible anymore," Snow exclusively told The Messenger. "We are both very compatible when we don't have to worry about too many things. When you're on a show, a lot of things are being taken care of for you and you don't have to really think about all the little things that go into a relationship."

When the cameras went away and it was time to re-enter the real world, Snow and Sasso realized they might be better off as just friends.

"When it comes to being in a good, stable, happy relationship, I don't think that we're compatible," she said. "I think we're almost too similar and that has definitely been something that would make us butt heads a lot. I think that the wrong relationships can bring out really bad parts of you. I think ultimately, we both just didn't like the people that we were when we were together."

Kariselle Snow and Joey Sasso appear in 'Perfect Match' Netflix

Earlier this month, Kariselle turned her heartbreak into music when she released a new song about her relationship titled "Your Side of the Story." Written shortly after the breakup, the Netflix star said composing it helped in her healing journey.

"This particular song is something that I use as a way to just kind of get all my angry emotions out," she said. "All my ugly emotions out. And just kind of make a bit of a diss track about my last relationship."

But with time comes healing and a new perspective. Now, Snow is happy to say she's on "decent terms" with her ex. In fact, she uses the term "divorced parents" to describe how they interact when they see each other.

"We can go to events and we could both be around mutual friends," she explained. "Nothing's weird. Nothing's awkward. It's not like any kind of drama is ever going to come out. At the end of the day, we don't hate the other person, so why do we have to make something dramatic?"

'The Perfect Match' star Kariselle Snow attends the AllSaints x Caliwater summer kickoff event. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

As Snow continues focusing on new music — including a new EP set to be released Sept. 8 — the thought of dating again is something that excites the Coming Alive singer.

"I'm just looking to have fun and feel good and not have anything that doesn't make me feel super, super happy all the time," she said. "I've been casually dating. I'm bisexual so I go all ways: Men, women, anything in between."

And despite not finding the perfect person on TV, the former Are You the One? star will never say never to a return to the small screen.

"I always say a fourth dating show might be overkill," she joked. "But I wouldn't be opposed to it."