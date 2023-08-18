‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Bolts to Disney+ in December

Disney+ has a Christmas gift in store for all you wannabe demigods and deities. The highly anticipated live-action series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will whoosh to the streamer on December 20, 2023.

The family-friendly fantasy TV show is based on the beloved best-selling book series (which has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide) penned by award-winning author Rick Riordan. It will debut with a two-episode premiere that Wednesday before the holidays, followed by new episodes weekly.

The announcement was made by the House of Mouse today, accompanied by a flashy teaser:

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," the show's official description states. "With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus."

Author Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz (who have collaborated on Black Sails, The Old Man, and Jericho) to bring his books to life and to hopefully deliver a series that stays true to both Riordan's vision, as well as the vision of the books' fans— many of whom have been eagerly awaiting a faithful adaptation since the first book in the Percy Jackson saga, The Lightning Thief, debuted in 2005.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book 1 Miramax Books/ Hyperion

Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell (“Percy Jackson”), Leah Sava Jeffries (“Annabeth Chase”), Aryan Simhadri (“Grover Underwood") and features Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hermes”), Megan Mullally (“Alecto” aka “Mrs. Dodds”), Toby Stephens ("Poseidon"), Virginia Kull (“Sally Jackson”), Jason Mantzoukas (“Dionysus” aka “Mr. D”), Jay Duplass (“Hades”), Glynn Turman (“Chiron” aka “Mr. Brunner”), the late Lance Reddick ("Zeus"), Adam Copeland (“Ares”), Charlie Bushnell (“Luke Castellan”), Dior Goodjohn (“Clarisse La Rue”), Jessica Parker Kennedy (“Medusa”), Olivea Morton (“Nancy Bobofit”), Suzanne Cryer (“Echidna”), Timm Sharp (“Gabe Ugliano”), Timothy Omundson (“Hephaestus”).

The first two episodes are written by Riordan and Steinberg and directed by James Bobin. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Rick Riordan. The series hails from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television.

The launch of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be promoted with a cross-category product line of apparel, accessories, stationery, and tie-in books available this fall at Hot Topic, Box Lunch, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers.

In addition to the TV show, Percy Jackson fans (which are just as abundant and as fervent as those who love Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and The Hunger Games) will get to read the next, sixth installment of the Percy Jackson series on Sept. 26.

The Chalice of the Gods will serve as a standalone follow-up to the original five books, and takes place between the events of followup series The Heroes of Olympus and The Trials of Apollo. The other titles in the original series include: The Sea of Monsters, The Titan's Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian, all of which were published between 2005 and 2009.

The Disney+ series isn't the first time Percy Jackson has jumped from the page onto the screen (or the stage)— Harry Potter director Chris Columbus directed and produced a film adaptation, starring Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson, Alexandra Daddario, Pierce Brosnan, and Sean Bean, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid director Thor Freudenthal steered its sequel.