Finance influencer Hannah Williams is on a mission for salary transparency, armed only with a matching t-shirt and a microphone.

In 2021, Williams found out she was being underpaid by $20,000 to $25,000 in her role as a data analyst. She went to her company with market research in hand to advocate for her true market rate — only to be told that they don't offer raises of more than 3 to 5% to any employee at one time.

"I realized that not advocating for myself in the beginning in my job interview process — negotiating my salary and understanding what my market rate was, coupled with pay secrecy, had cost me a lot of money," Williams told The Messenger.

Williams did eventually make her market rate, but only by leaving her company. In her interview at the next place that would hire her, she turned the typical "What are your salary expectations?" question around to the interviewer. "I was like, 'I know what my market rate is, but I was wondering if you could share the budget with me,'" she says, recalling the conversation. "[The interviewer] said, 'Our budget's about $115,000.' Her sharing the budget made me realize that even then I was going to underprice myself — because my offer would've been $105,000."

The experience had a lasting impact on Williams, who realized that she wasn't the only one to have this kind of experience. "I'm not an outlier. Pay secrecy marginalizes so many communities like women, minorities, workers with disabilities, and the LGBTQ community," she says. And then she had an idea.

"I realized that we had to normalize transparency, and the only solution I could come up with was to go ask people on the street and show the true value."

Before she got started asking strangers for their salaries, she decided that t-shirts for herself and her crew would be imperative.

"It was important to have a logo and t-shirt, so when we ask people [for their salaries], it looks like we're doing something real (which we are) and not just looking for something viral for the internet."

Armed with her camera person, mic, and matching t-shirts that finally came in the mail, Williams set out to do her first video. It went viral overnight. Her TikTok, @salarytransparentstreet, now has 1.2 million followers.

Williams says there's no secret sauce to getting people to open up, except to just — ask. "It's just basic math. People that look friendly enough and that won't be harsh when they say no."

She says her success rate for on-street responses is about 50%. "We have to ask about 10 people to get five yeses, and people are really eager and willing to share. I think a lot of us understand the value of transparency and don't see secrecy being the norm anymore."

Her rate of response depends on the area, age, and sometimes even the racial makeup of the people that she asks. She says the most willing participants for the interview tend to be younger than 35. Women are more likely to share than men and white people are more likely to share than minorities.

They get more positive responses than negative ones, even with people who decline to interview. "It's not that they're necessarily against transparency. It's just that they're against a street interviewer bothering them on their Saturday," she says with a laugh. She's now grown her content platform into a tech startup, which is launching a salary database based on responses she gets in her content. The database goes live at the end of July.

"I'm proud that we've turned a content creation platform into a tangible product [that's] a useful tool for our community. So not just talking the talk, but also walking the walk."

So we just had to ask: How much does she make?

Without skipping a beat, Williams shares: "My salary most recently was $200,000. But with being a CEO and running a business, I've taken a pay cut [and invested back into the business]," she says. "So my take-home pay is around $120,000."

She's walking the walk, indeed.