‘People Don’t Like Talking About Elon,’ Grimes Says in New Interview

The Canadian musician known as Grimes has opened up about her relationship with Elon Musk, the father of their two children, in a new interview with WIRED that was published Tuesday.

When interviewer Steven Levy initially brought up Musk, Grimes initially responded, “You get one Elon question.” But over the course of the interview, he was able to ask Grimes a bit more about the Space X chief and their family.

Levy asked Grimes what they’ve learned from each other. “I learned from him, like, the best internship ever,” Grimes said. “People don’t like talking about Elon, but it was incredible to be right there watching all that SpaceX stuff happen. That’s a master class in leadership and engineering and makes you understand how rare it is to have a leader of that quality.”

“I know, the stuff on Twitter doesn’t make it look like that,” Grimes responded when asked about the social media site. “He didn’t build the culture there. And the cultural fit has obviously been very intense. He holds his people to really high standards. Watching him, I understand how difficult it is to be a great general and do something of that magnitude. Elon has an old-world kind of discipline I really respect. And I think it rubs a lot of people the wrong way. They don’t want to be in that hardcore zone. If you’re not consenting to being in that hardcore zone, I get it. But he’s challenged me a lot. I learned a lot about running my own team and my own life. I’m now way tougher and smarter than I used to be.”

As for what Musk has learned from Grimes, “Maybe to have more fun. I try to soften him up, to build family culture. And he steals a lot of my memes,” she said.

Levy also pressed the musician about their 3-year-old son, X, who apparently attends business meetings with his father and seems to be a protégé to Musk. “I’m here for that,” Grimes responded. “X knows a lot about rockets. It’s crazy. He knows more about rockets than me.”

“We had to stop giving him toys, because if they’re not anatomically correct, he gets upset. He’s a little engineer, for sure. But his obsession with space is bordering on, ‘Is this healthy?’ When X saw Starship blow up, he had, like, a three-day PTSD meltdown. Every hour, he was waking up and going, ‘Starship …’ and I had to rub his back.”

As for their daughter, known as Y, “She’s a little engineer too,” Grimes said. “She likes industrial shipping. She’s very strange.”

Grimes was also questioned about being a mother. “Motherhood made me a lot more optimistic,” she said. “I was not super focused before. It was just, what sounds cool, what feels cool. Now I feel a social responsibility with my art—to make future-optimistic art. Not a lot of people are doing that. People have a very dire vision of the future, because it’s easy and fun to write about cyberpunk dystopias,” she added. “So seeing my kids makes me pathologically optimistic. It’s a life mission.”

Is she worried about privilege, since their children’s father is the richest man in the world? “A little bit. I think their life is gonna be pretty intense. Being Elon’s kid is not the same as being anyone’s kid,” she said. “In my house, at least, I want it to be more of a crazy warehouse situation and a cool art space.”