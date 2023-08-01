People Are Freaking Out Over This Parody ’90s Eurodance Song - The Messenger
Entertainment.
People Are Freaking Out Over This Parody ’90s Eurodance Song

Featuring comedian Kyle Gordon and along with TikTok star Audrey Trullinger, 'Planet of the Bass' is being compared to the music of Aqua and the Eurovision Song Contest

Charlotte Phillipp
Kyle Gordon kylegordonisgreat/YouTube

Fans of '90s and '00s European pop music are loving a hilarious parody song that is taking over the internet.

Posted by TikTok comedian Kyle Gordon and featuring TikTok star Audrey Trullinger, the short video captioned "Every European Dance Song in the 1990s" has already garnered more than 60 million views on Twitter since it was posted on July 28.

Officially titled "Planet of the Bass," the song parodies '90s groups like Aqua or La Bouche by pairing rather nonsensical lyrics (due to the group's limited knowledge of English) with a techno beat and strong vocals.

Fans of the now-viral video have also made it extremely meme-able and quote-able. Its lyrics like "All of the dream / How does it mean?" or "Life, it never die / Women are my favorite guy" or even the already iconic "Sex, I'm wanting more / Tell the world, stop the war."

Reactions to the TikTok have particularly taken over Twitter. One reporter, Matthew Zeitlin of Heat Map News, noted that songs like this are "from that great liminal period where the end of the Cold War meant globalization was starting but many Europeans only knew MTV English."

Similarly, users are also using "Planet of the Bass" to reminisce on early 2000s Eurovision Song Contest tracks, many of which feature the same style of lyrics and poppy electronic beat.

Film critic Mark Harris also spoke about his experience working with artists like "DJ Crazy Times" and "Ms. Biljana Electronica" when they were at their peak.

"I was at Entertainment Weekly when this would have been a hit, and in 1997 we absolutely would have given these two a full page with a photo shoot and a very short story that tried to get around the fact that they spoke no English," he shared via Twitter.

Others on social media simply loved the meme-ability of the lyrics — who can resist "When the rhythm is glad / there is nothing to be sad"?

One user already suggested it as a Halloween costume, trying to set up the sketch as a "cultural mania."

Both Gordon, who has over 3.1 million followers on TikTok and is known for his sketch comedy, and Trullinger, who has over 1.5 million followers for her sketches as well as vlogs, are no strangers to internet fame. However, this has been one of the largest videos for both of them to date. Since it was posted four days ago, "Planet of the Bass" has gained 618,000 likes on TikTok.

According to Gordon, there will also be a full-length version of the song, set to release Aug. 22.

