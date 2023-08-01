Robin Arzón is officially a mom of two.
The Peloton head instructor and her husband Drew Butler welcomed a baby boy on July 16.
"Welcome Atlas Sage!" Arzón shared on Instagram Tuesday alongside the first photo of her son. "Born 7/16/23 at 8.1 lbs, we have been soaking up the newborn snuggles. We are so in love with this baby boy! Baby and I are healthy and our family feels complete."
In her announcement, the best-selling author — who is also mom to 2-year-old daughter Athena — also explained the meaning behind her son's name.
- Tan France and Husband Rob Welcome Baby No. 2 via Surrogate
- Meghan Trainor Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Daryl Sabara
- Princess Eugenie Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Jack Brooksbank
- Jimmy Butler Applies to Trademark Nickname Mashup Ahead of Finals Run
- Karlie Kloss Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Joshua Kushner
"The name Atlas Sage is rooted in symbolic strength and resilience," Arzón shared. "'Atlas' is also a reminder of the power of exploration and discovery. We chose 'Sage' to invite wisdom, equanimity and healing."
Soon after sharing the news, Arzón received many well wishes including one from her husband.
"Overjoyed," he wrote in the comment section, "and so grateful for our growing family @Robinnyc."
At the end of June, Arzón announced on Instagram that she'd be taking a break from instructing to focus on her new baby. At the same time, she thanked her fitness community for all of their support.
"You've been my rock, and I can't wait to see you all real soon!" she said. "While I won't be live, fear not! Get ready for an array of fresh content releasing this summer…Let's keep pushing boundaries and reaching new heights, as the Peloton community always does."
And while Arzón is looking forward to coming back in the fall, she also supports taking her time and savoring family moments with her crew.
"Postpartum life teaches me that slowing down is a strength," she told People, who first broke her baby news. "I’m not looking to snap back. I’m ascending to another level with the strength and stories that brought me to this chapter. I’m excited to write the next."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment