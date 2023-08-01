Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón and Husband Drew Butler Welcome Baby No. 2 - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón and Husband Drew Butler Welcome Baby No. 2

'We are so in love with this baby boy!' the couple shared on Instagram with the first photo of their son

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Drew Butler and Robin Arzon attend Diwali Light the Way hosted by Aditi Shah, Shilpa Yarlagadda, and Minnie Mills at The Centrale on October 20, 2022 in New York City.Rob Kim/Getty Images

Robin Arzón is officially a mom of two.

The Peloton head instructor and her husband Drew Butler welcomed a baby boy on July 16. 

"Welcome Atlas Sage!" Arzón shared on Instagram Tuesday alongside the first photo of her son. "Born 7/16/23 at 8.1 lbs, we have been soaking up the newborn snuggles. We are so in love with this baby boy! Baby and I are healthy and our family feels complete."

In her announcement, the best-selling author — who is also mom to 2-year-old daughter Athena — also explained the meaning behind her son's name.

"The name Atlas Sage is rooted in symbolic strength and resilience," Arzón shared. "'Atlas' is also a reminder of the power of exploration and discovery. We chose 'Sage' to invite wisdom, equanimity and healing."

Soon after sharing the news, Arzón received many well wishes including one from her husband. 

"Overjoyed," he wrote in the comment section, "and so grateful for our growing family @Robinnyc."

At the end of June, Arzón announced on Instagram that she'd be taking a break from instructing to focus on her new baby. At the same time, she thanked her fitness community for all of their support. 

"You've been my rock, and I can't wait to see you all real soon!" she said. "While I won't be live, fear not! Get ready for an array of fresh content releasing this summer…Let's keep pushing boundaries and reaching new heights, as the Peloton community always does."

And while Arzón is looking forward to coming back in the fall, she also supports taking her time and savoring family moments with her crew.

"Postpartum life teaches me that slowing down is a strength," she told People, who first broke her baby news. "I’m not looking to snap back. I’m ascending to another level with the strength and stories that brought me to this chapter. I’m excited to write the next."

