Peek Inside the Chilling Novel That Inspired Kim Kardashian’s Season of ‘American Horror Story’ (Exclusive)

Danielle Valentine is the author of one of the most highly anticipated books of the year.

Her sophomore novel, Delicate Condition, is a horrifying tale about pregnancy and medical gaslighting. It's also become the basis for American Horror Story's twelfth season, Delicate — the first time the show has been based on another body of work.

Filming for American Horror Story season 12 began in late April and was expected to premiere in late summer or early fall, though that date may shift if the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue to halt certain productions.

The book follows Anna Alcott, a renowned actress who will do whatever it takes to get pregnant. It's been challenging for her for a variety of reasons, especially because her medicine and appointments keep getting lost or rearranged. Despite her husband's attempts at comfort, Anna begins to wonder if someone is trying to keep her from conceiving. As a series of anonymous threats roll in, she's forced to flee her home in Brooklyn to a desolate town in the Hamptons.



Anna's journey should have come to a tragic end when the doctor informs her of her miscarriage. But her horrifying pregnancy symptoms only worsen, and no one — not even her husband — believes her. Is Anna going insane? Or is there something really, truly evil growing inside of her?

Emma Roberts, a rotating cast member, will star as Anna Alcott. Other cast members include Matt Czuchry, Cara Delevingne, Billie Lourd, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Zachary Quinto.



Kim Kardashian has been cast as the character Siobhan Walsh. The star is keeping her character under wraps, though AHS creator Ryan Murphy told the Hollywood Reporter that a "fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role" has been written for Kardashian. "This is season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," he said.

Within an hour the drugs had worn off, and in two, a nurse was telling me I was okay to travel. I had all-­over body aches as the general anesthetic left my muscles. I felt delicate, almost breakable. It was as though someone had reached into my body and gotten my internal organs twisted between their hands, wringing me out like a dish towel. When I asked a nurse if it was normal, she assured me that some achiness was to be expected and offered to get me some water as I waited in the lobby while Dex went outside to meet the car.



I tried to breathe through it. If this works all the pain will have been worth it, I told myself. The receptionist, Cora, was in her mid-­twenties and pretty in the way that every New York woman seemed to be pretty: confident and casually chic, with clear skin and no makeup, dark hair and eyes. There was only one other women in the waiting room with me, a pregnant brunette with her face hidden behind a well-­worn copy of Vogue. A photograph of my friend Siobhan Walsh stared back at me from the cover, her eyes narrowed, lips pursed, oozing cool.



It must’ve been an old magazine. Siobhan hadn’t done any press since her last film, which was years ago. She’d been a nineties “it” girl, working with Scorsese and Fincher back when I was still hustling for guest appearances on daytime soaps. She’d been nominated for her first Oscar before she was old enough to drink and won the damn thing two years later, famously beating out Meryl and Gwyneth. I’d lost count of how many magazine covers I’d seen her on, how many articles I’d read about her, how many famous, beautiful men she’d been photographed with. I used to fantasize, not about being her, but about having her as an older sister. I imagined her taking me under her wing, teaching me how to wear lipstick and tie a silk scarf and charm a casting agent. Maybe it’s because I grew up without a mom or any siblings, but I was always yearning for a close female relationship, a role model.



Or maybe it was just her. Siobhan Walsh. I’d been watching her movies since I was a kid, just like the rest of the world. She has one of those personalities that oozes off the screen, no matter what character she’s actually playing. I think everyone in America either wanted her to be their very best friend or their lover.



When I finally met her, I was so nervous my hands shook, and I wound up spilling tea all over myself. I was mortified. I expected her to say a polite goodbye and then get far away from me, fast. Instead, she’d insisted on switching shirts with me, claiming the accident had been her fault, that she’d surprised me. She’d dragged me into the bathroom despite my protests, and she didn’t leave until our shirts were switched and I’d gotten rid of every last bit of tea and mortification. It had been exactly what I’d imagined having a sister might be like.



My phone rang, jerking me out of the memory. I checked the screen and saw the number of my publicist, Emily Chapman. I considered it for a moment, then hit the button to ignore. I was too groggy from the drugs to talk now. I started shuffling through the stack of magazines on the table next to me and felt a little jolt of excitement when I spotted last month’s issue of Rolling Stone. I wasn’t on the cover, but a smaller headline in the lower left-­hand corner read: Anna Victoria Alcott Wants You to Know What a Real Woman Looks Like.



The headline didn’t sit right with me, even though they’d taken it directly from a quote I’d given. I’d meant I wasn’t going to dye my hair and Botox away the wrinkles that had started to crawl across my face. At the time it’d felt like I was part of a larger conversation about women’s aging bodies. I even told this story about how I’d stood up to a studio exec who’d asked me to consider a face lift because “no one would believe your costar is going to have sex with a woman your age.” My male costar, by the way, was ten years older than I was.



But, looking at the magazine now, I worried that it sounded like I was passing judgment on women who did do those things, saying they weren’t “real” somehow. It bothered me that I couldn’t get the tone right, even when it meant so much to me.



The door to the clinic swung open, a screech of hinges followed by a sudden burst of autumn air. Figuring Dex had probably flagged a car by now, I stood, cringing as I started outside, accidentally bumping into the woman who’d just come in.



“I’m so sorry,” I said, glancing at her. She wasn’t the type of woman I usually saw in the clinic. She was much older, her hair completely gray, deep lines around her wide unblinking eyes. In her sixties, at least.

I heard Cora call out from the receptionist desk, “Ms. Preecher, you know you’re not allowed—­”



The woman didn’t seem to have registered that she’d spoken. She blinked, staring at me. “You.” She was pointing at me now. “I know you… You’re Anna Victoria Alcott, right? From The Auteur?”



I smiled, flattered, and said, “Thank you for watching.”



But then her eyes traveled across my face, and my shoulders tensed. The downside of jumping into a conversation about how we view aging women is that everyone thinks they have the right to talk about it with you. And I didn’t have the emotional reserves to field questions about my age right now. I wanted to be at home, holding a cup of tea, with a hot water bottle pressed to my swollen abdomen.



“I’m so sorry, but my husband’s waiting,” I said, gingerly moving past her.



“Wait!” she said, but I was already out the door. It was colder outside than I’d expected it to be, so cold that the dry winter air seemed to suck all the moisture from my face, leaving the skin around my eyes tight, my nostrils stiff. Luckily, Dex was just at the corner, waving at a big, black SUV that had just pulled to a stop.



“Dex!” I called, raising my arm.That’s when I heard it, a soft click, the shutter release sound a phone made when you took a picture. When I looked around, the woman from the clinic—­Ms. Preecher—­was hurrying down the street shoving her phone into her pocket, intentionally not looking at me.