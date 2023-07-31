‘Pee-wee Herman’ Star Paul Reubens Dead at 70 After Private Battle with Cancer

Paul Reubens, the actor known for his character Pee-wee Herman, has died. He was 70.

The late actor passed away on Sunday night after a private battle with cancer, according to a statement on his official social media pages.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," the statement read.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," it continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Reubens also penned his own statement to fans before his death. "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," he began.

"I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters," Reubens continued. "I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

Born Aug. 27, 1952 in Peekskill, New York, Reubens moved to California for college at California Institute of the Arts, where he began performing in comedy clubs and appearing on The Gong Show.

Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Reubens was performing with the Los Angeles-based improv group The Groundlings when he created the character of Pee-wee Herman in 1978 with some help from fellow Groundling, Phil Hartman.

The now-iconic character had a cartoon-ish voice and childlike innocence that could quickly turn to a dark temper. He was instantly recognizable for his grey suit, red bowtie and, eventually, a matching bicycle.

After he was turned down by Saturday Night Live, Reubens started a show for Pee-wee at the Roxy Theatre in LA. Following a five-month run, HBO aired "The Pee-wee Herman Show" in 1981 as an episode of the stand-up comedy series On Location.

Reubens portrayed the character onscreen in Cheech & Chong's Next Movie (1980) before starring in the 1985 movie Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1988's Big Top Pee-wee and the CBS series Pee-wee's Playhouse (1986-1991). He even got to return to SNL as a host, in character as Pee-wee.

After Reubens was arrested for indecent exposure in a Sarasota, Florida adult movie theater in 1991, he retired the character for several years, while continuing to appear in such movies as Batman Returns (1992), Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), Matilda (1996), Mystery Men (1999) and Blow (2001).

Paul Reubens on location filming "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" on May 8, 2015 in New York City. Bobby Bank/GC Images

Pee-wee made his big comeback in the 2016 Netflix movie Pee-wee's Big Holiday, produced by Reubens and Judd Apatow. The star-studded film also featured Joe Manganiello, Alia Shawkat, Stephanie Beatriz, David Arquette and more.

"I never said, 'I don't want to be Pee-wee anymore.' I loved what I was doing," he told People in 2016. "But I needed a break."

Reubens added: "I went out of my way for quite some time to try and make people think that he was a real person and there wasn’t an actor behind it all."

HBO announced in 2021 that a documentary is in the works about Reubens' life from the Safdie brothers.