Pedro Pascal and Jenna Ortega Make History as Latino Emmy Nominees - The Messenger
Pedro Pascal and Jenna Ortega Make History as Latino Emmy Nominees

Ortega was nominated for 'Wednesday' while Pascal scored three nominations, including lead actor for 'The Last of Us'

Lauren Piester
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us and Jenna Ortega in WednesdayLiane Hentscher/HBO; Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Pedro Pascal and Jenna Ortega just broke a decades-long streak of Latino actors being shut of lead acting categories at the Emmy Awards. They both received nods in the 2023 Emmy nominations, making them the first Latinos to be nominated in their lead actor or actress categories in 15 years in Ortega's case and 24 years in Pascal's.

Ortega was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy for her work as the spooky title character in Netflix's smash hit Wednesday, and she's the first Latina to score a nod in that category since America Ferrera for Ugly Betty in 2007 and 2008. Ferrera took home the trophy in '07. The only other Latina to be nominated in the category is Rita Moreno for Nine to Five in 1983. Moreno didn't win that year, but she previously won Emmys in 1977 and 1978 for The Muppet Show and The Rockford Files, respectively.

Pascal scored a Lead Actor nomination for his performance in HBO's The Last of Us, making him the first Latino nominated in that category since Jimmy Smits was nominated for NYPD Blue in 1999. Smits didn't clinch the win that year, though he previously earned a Supporting Actor Emmy in 1990 for L.A. Law.

Pascal also earned nominations for Guest Actor on Saturday Night Live and for Outstanding Narrator on CNN's Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World. The Last Of Us scored 24 nominations overall, including a nod for nonbinary star Bella Ramsey, who is nominated as Lead Actress. The show became the first ever video game TV adaptation to grab the attention of the Emmys. 

The historic nature of these nominations illustrates how much further Hollywood and its award shows have to go in terms of representation. Pascal and Ortega may have been the first Latinos to get nominated in lead acting categories in a while, but it's never too late to start a trend.

