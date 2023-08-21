Charlie Brown, Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang might be making a return to the big screen.
Charles Schulz's son Craig Schulz spoke to Screen Rant ahead of the Apple TV+ special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie and teased a possible new installment eight years after The Peanuts Movie landed in theaters.
"Nothing is off the table," Craig told the outlet in an interview published Sunday, adding with a laugh: "I could tell you, but I'd have to kill you."
"We're always exploring different ideas and different things in this co-view series that we've done, which touched upon the environment, the love for teachers, Mother's Day, and how it interacts with enough people," he said.
He added, "There are so many great characters to work with, there's so many great themes to work with that we explore everything, and I don't know that a movie is off the table."
The last time audiences saw the Peanuts crew in theaters was in the 2015 film, which featured Noah Schnapp voicing the role of Charlie Brown. Co-written by Craig, the film followed Snoopy taking on his archenemy the Red Baron and Charlie falling for the Little Red-Haired Girl.
Meanwhile, over on the small screen, the characters continue to live on in Apple TV+'s The Snoopy Show, currently in its third season.
