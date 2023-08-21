Will the ‘Peanuts’ Gang Return to Movie Theaters? Charles Schulz’s Son Reveals ‘Ideas’ Are Being Explored - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Will the ‘Peanuts’ Gang Return to Movie Theaters? Charles Schulz’s Son Reveals ‘Ideas’ Are Being Explored

Schulz's son Craig Schulz teased a possible new installment eight years after 'The Peanuts Movie' landed in theaters

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
People sit and talk business at the Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Peanuts stand during Brand Licensing Europe at ExCel on November 18, 2021 in London, England.John Keeble/Getty Images

Charlie Brown, Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang might be making a return to the big screen.

Charles Schulz's son Craig Schulz spoke to Screen Rant ahead of the Apple TV+ special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie and teased a possible new installment eight years after The Peanuts Movie landed in theaters.

"Nothing is off the table," Craig told the outlet in an interview published Sunday, adding with a laugh: "I could tell you, but I'd have to kill you."

"We're always exploring different ideas and different things in this co-view series that we've done, which touched upon the environment, the love for teachers, Mother's Day, and how it interacts with enough people," he said.

He added, "There are so many great characters to work with, there's so many great themes to work with that we explore everything, and I don't know that a movie is off the table."

The last time audiences saw the Peanuts crew in theaters was in the 2015 film, which featured Noah Schnapp voicing the role of Charlie Brown. Co-written by Craig, the film followed Snoopy taking on his archenemy the Red Baron and Charlie falling for the Little Red-Haired Girl.

Meanwhile, over on the small screen, the characters continue to live on in Apple TV+'s The Snoopy Show, currently in its third season.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.