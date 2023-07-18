Peacock Raises Subscription Price Amidst Hollywood Strikes

Peacock, the streaming home of explosive reality TV fare like Vanderpump Rules and fan-favorite originals Poker Face and Mrs. Davis, is jacking up its prices by $1-2 for its Premium and Premium Plus subscriber tiers, respectively.

The increase is fairly modest and comparatively lower than its SVOD competitors, who have also raised their prices in recent months — Netflix, Paramount+ and Max among them — but the timing of the membership increase is generating some controversy.

Peacock announced the platform patron hikes during the historic writers' union and actors' union strikes, both of which have kicked off a Hollywood standoff between performers and studios, the likes of which hasn't been seen in over six decades. Though, to be fair, it's highly probable that the NBCUniversal streamer's parent company Comcast had been planning the price jump for several months prior to the picketing double-whammy.

As of July 14, the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (both of which have similar grievances and demands) are on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, of which NBCUniversal/Peacock is a member.

The new prices of the tiers will be $5.99 for Premium and $11.99 for Premium Plus. For $6 more, Premium Plus doesn't subject viewers to ads and also includes access to live streams of local NBC channels and the ability to download shows and films in Peacock's library. 'All-access' to Peacock's portfolio means being able to watch TV originals like Bupkis and We Are Lady Parts, programming from WWE, Hallmark, Reelz, NBC and Bravo, as well as live sports.

Existing members will see the difference in their Peacock bill on August 17, whereas new members will immediately have to pay these amounts. Peacock first debuted July 15, 2020.