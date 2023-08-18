Paulie Calafiore made a major statement during his short tenure on this season of The Challenge: USA. After a four-year absence from The Challenge universe, he came back with a new attitude that is owed, in part, to spending his time off getting into a good "headspace" to handle the pressures of the competition series — and put an end to his villainous reputation.

In addition to speaking out about how important it was for him to seek therapy in the lengthy off-season, Calafiore also decided to open up about being bisexual and the impact that hiding his sexuality had upon his psyche and behaviors on- and off-screen.

Following his elimination from Episode 3, "Civil War," The Messenger caught up with Calafiore to discuss how important each of those revelations were for him, whether he thinks he could've beaten Johnny Bananas in the elimination if he'd just gotten that last bean bag on the mark, whether he and partner Cara Maria Sorbello are looking forward to returning for another Challenge together any time soon, and if he's seen all those memes comparing his furry jacket to Ken's from Barbie.

On whether he would have beaten Johnny Bananas in the elimination if he'd gotten that last bean bag on the target…

Paulie Calafiore: Yeah, 100%. To keep the answer short, I think even if the ice had melted slower on my block, I would have been able to beat him. He was hurting that night. I mean, hey, listen, it was close. I wanted to try and argue to him and be like, "Hey, it hit." But no.

On putting aside differences with Bananas and Josh Martinez to work together as a team…

Calafiore: I think when it comes to team stuff, I'm able to put whatever side to try and win. Even on War of the Worlds 2, I was ready to put aside everything to work. It wasn't until shots started getting taken on my team, but I was like, "Well, if this is how we're gonna play the game, then this is how we're going to play the game." But it's been four years. If we weren't on the same team, maybe I would have targeted them from a game standpoint of just eliminating a threat to my game potentially, but like once we're on the same team, we're all going after the same thing. We need to win. We need to stay safe. We need to try and protect each other. So that's ultimately what I was doing.

On deciding to be open about his journey to mental wellness on 'The Challenge: USA'...

Calafiore: This is two parts. Because I always have talked to people. The thing is, when you do so many back-to-back-to-back [Challenge seasons], and when you're a polarizing character, it almost heightens the magnifying glass on you. So you're almost trying to play catch-up before you go away to film again. It's like, you get done filming, you get out, you start here, talking to your therapist and everything while everything else is going on, so it doesn't get to where it needs to be for you to go away again. So I really wanted to take advantage of this time off and really get to that point where maybe I'm good now, I may have to have check-ins, maybe that's where I'm at.

So I really think that it's important that anybody that does these shows talks to somebody and obviously, we have the resources. You know, the network does a great job of making sure that we have the resources afterwards so even if you don't have somebody that you've found that you trust just yet, there's resources and everybody should lean on them. And I think I've done a good job of that ever since I was on Big Brother of always talking to somebody. But I think the conversations needed to change and needed to really dig down to like the root of a lot of things. And I think that I did that in this time off. And it was an amazing thing.

On whether other 'Challenge' stars have been supportive of his decision to open up about his bisexuality on the show and after…

Calafiore: I mean, a lot of castmates have been extremely supportive, who I've played with, who I haven't played with, on social media. I've seen that. I'm really excited by the conversations around it. I think it really just goes to show that you never really know somebody's struggles. You never really know what people are suppressing, keeping a secret, and being able to (a) have the conversation and (b) be able to show the support … I love the fact that it's not a million questions when people are reaching out to me. It's just kind of like, "Hey, I'm proud of you." That's awesome. And it just shows that over the years, a lot of people who have kind of pioneered the movement, took a lot of the backlash so to speak, they've really done a good job getting the conversation to where they are now, and that's an amazing thing. So I thank everybody who came before me, who are brave and out there.

I'm hoping to be an inspiration to people who went through a similar situation that I went through. Maybe some young athletes – and maybe some athletes in general, competitive people in general – that maybe feel a little bit they were suppressing a part of themselves because they didn't want to be vulnerable. They didn't want to show what they considered was a weakness. I hope they can find that it's not a weakness, it's actually a strength. And channeled correctly, it could really take you to another level in a lot of aspects.

On navigating his dual allegiances to alums of 'Big Brother' and 'The Challenge'...

Calafiore: Well, I'm not good at the game of Big Brother. I think part of the reason why I wasn't good at the game of Big Brother is because I went in there, and I tried to win as many competitions as possible. I tried to strategically orchestrate evictions, and I didn't realize that like in the game of Big Brother – it's a social game, right, so people have to not view you as a threat. Whereas in The Challenge, you can almost lean into that little more. You can sit there, and you could win and you could strategize. We could do all these things. We could leverage that aspect because it's a little bit more of like, "Hey, if you want me out, you can't just vote me out. You have to vote me into elimination and then I have to lose. And then if I don't lose, your game could be blown up by me coming back in." So I've always identified more as a Challenger than Big Brother. Obviously I wanted to be able to use those relationships in that game, but it's a very different style. I mean, you guys have seen my style. I'm more of like, I'm gonna say your name with my whole chest, and that's it. I don't like the quiet, sneaky game. I don't like feeling if I talk to somebody, it may not have the kind of emphasis that it has if you're playing a Challenge game where there's no secret voting and there's no Hopper and things like that.

On whether he wants to return to the 'The Challenge' universe again soon and if he'll play with longtime partner Cara Maria Sorbello…

Calafiore: I mean, I'm back. I think a lot of this time off was me realizing that I never really needed to take a break, I just needed to stop with the antics off the show. And I think realizing that and seeing that taken away from me was like an eye-opening moment, where I was like, "If I get the opportunity to go back, I'm gonna make sure that I'm 100% good and locked in. That way, I will never lose that opportunity again."

So yeah, I'm 100% back. I'm excited to do a lot of seasons alone. I'm excited to do a lot of seasons with Cara. I think we're both at a different headspace now. And I think even if we were on the seasons together, the interaction and the way you would see us play the game would be completely different than what you've seen previously. So I'm looking forward to it all. I mean, there's no better feeling than going in when you have your person… We are inseparable at this point, but also we've grown a lot to the point where we can go in and play separate games while being in sync.

On the memes comparing his premiere coat to Ken from 'Barbie'...

Calafiore: The memes have been flowing. I have not seen Barbie yet, but I am looking forward to seeing it so I can understand the references a little bit more. But when I wore all those outfits, I did not in my head be like, "You know what? A Barbie movie is going to premiere, and I'm going to be compared to Ken." But I'm not going to complain about being compared to Ryan Gosling. So I'm going to take it. I love the memes. I love the sense of humor. They cracked me up, so keep them coming.

The Challenge: USA airs twice per week, on Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS, before moving to just Thursdays at 10/9c starting Aug. 31.