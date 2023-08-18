On Thursday's episode of The Challenge: USA, Paulie Calafiore revealed a lot about himself, including his personal growth and journey to mental wellness and the fact that he has previously had questions about his sexuality. Now, the reality star is fully ready to talk about being bisexual.

In the episode, in which Calafiore himself later faced elimination, he told co-star Tori Deal, "I came through athletics, so that forced me to repress who I was sexually. I didn't know if I was attracted to women, attracted to men, or if it was just like an energy thing." He added that this caused him to experience aggression, saying, "I'd be like I need to prove that I'm the most alpha human in the world."

Now, Calafiore is elaborating on this revelation in a new interview with GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos.

"I am bisexual," Calafiore said in the discussion. "I feel good about finally being able to talk about this."

Calafiore conteinued, "I almost felt guilty that it's taken me this long. And I really had to change my perspective and be like, 'Well, you know there might be other people that are going through this exact same thing… and maybe this is what they needed to hear and what they needed to see in order to do it themselves.' Maybe there's a younger version of me somewhere who gets to see this and [says], 'You know what? I don't have to pretend to be this [way] because I'm an athlete.'"

The reality star, who has been in a relationship with fellow Challenge alum Cara Maria Sorbello for five years, added that his decision to come out "was kind of like breaking down all of the aspects of … toxic masculinity. [That] feeling like you always need to dominate, dominate, dominate. Actually being able to open up and be like, 'Hey, listen, actually you can dominate but dominate through your performance and be open with who you are."

Calafiore's full interview with GLAAD can be viewed below.

The Challenge: USA airs twice per week, on Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS, for the first three weeks before moving to Thursdays at 10/9c starting Aug. 31.