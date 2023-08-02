Paul Reubens’ Team ‘Hoping’ to Publish the Late Actor’s Memoir

A representative for Paul Reubens confirmed he had the "first draft" of a memoir completed before he died.



Reubens was an actor and comedian, most widely known for the decades-long portrayal of the fictional children's TV character, Pee-wee Herman. He would go on to star as Herman in two television specials and five films, as well as appearing in productions including Batman Returns, The Blues Brothers, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. After a private battle with cancer that lasted six years, he died on Sunday.



Kelly Bush Novak, Reubens' publicist, told WIAT CBS 42 that his team is "hoping it will be published posthumously." The memoir reportedly covers moments in both Reubens' personal life and the life of his character.



In 2020, Reubens told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he'd been "making notes and writing down ideas for a few years," working on his "funniest stories" before transitioning to "more serious stuff."



"I've certainly lived an interesting life, met lots of amazing people, and had all kinds of incredible experiences and opportunities."