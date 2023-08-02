Paul Reubens’ Team ‘Hoping’ to Publish the Late Actor’s Memoir

A representative for Paul Reubens confirmed he had the "first draft" of a memoir completed before he died.
Reubens was an actor and comedian, most widely known for the decades-long portrayal of the fictional children's TV character, Pee-wee Herman. He would go on to star as Herman in two television specials and five films, as well as appearing in productions including Batman Returns, The Blues Brothers, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. After a private battle with cancer that lasted six years, he died on Sunday.
Kelly Bush Novak, Reubens' publicist, told WIAT CBS 42 that his team is "hoping it will be published posthumously." The memoir reportedly covers moments in both Reubens' personal life and the life of his character.
In 2020, Reubens told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he'd been "making notes and writing down ideas for a few years," working on his "funniest stories" before transitioning to "more serious stuff."
"I've certainly lived an interesting life, met lots of amazing people, and had all kinds of incredible experiences and opportunities."
- Paul Reubens’ Pee-wee Herman Remembered With Desert Dinosaur Tribute
- ‘Pee-wee Herman’ Star Paul Reubens Dead at 70 After Private Battle with Cancer
- Looking Back on Paul Reubens’ Complicated Legacy
- Paul Reubens’ ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ Was 91 Minutes of Unlikely Perfection
- Where to Watch Paul Reubens’ Movies and TV Shows
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment