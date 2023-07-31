Paul Reubens’ ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ Was 91 Minutes of Unlikely Perfection

The 1985 film Pee-wee's Big Adventure is 91 minutes long, and every frame in there is perfect. From the opening dream sequence to ditching the drive-in and the 400,000 amazing other moments in between (like the pet shop rescue, running into Twisted Sister, Large Marge, "I say we let him goooo," Amazing Larry, Mr. T cereal and, well, I can go on forever) this is one of the classics where it all just magically fits.

Everyone from the era who watched this movie on repeat could turn any utterance into an inside joke. "Fruit, please" is not a laugh line, but if you say it like Ed Herlihy, who played the father of rich snob Francis Buxton, it'll bring down the house with the right crowd. This movie, to so many of us, is foundational.

For a movie aimed at kids, its star and co-writer Paul Reubens, who died today of cancer at 70, came to it from an unusual angle. His roots were in improv comedy, first gaining attention with the Los Angeles group the Groundlings. It was here where he first created the nerdy, retro, annoying-yet-endearing Pee-wee Herman character with the aid of fellow performer Phil Hartman.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, he appeared in two Cheech & Chong films. While the pair are considered friendly old hippies now, there was no more subversive comedy act at the time. In Nice Dreams, Reubens plays a coked-out character called "Hamburger Dude" who lords over a mental asylum. If you ever wanted to hear someone doing 80% of the Pee-wee voice ad-lib "I bid you Shalom," here is your chance. (Yes, that is Sandra Bernhard hanging out in the background, too, if that's an indicator of who else was in his crew at the time.)

After failing to get a spot on Saturday Night Live, he devised a stage show called The Pee-wee Herman Show for midnight audiences in Los Angeles. It was basically a kids' show but for adults, and weirdly not too different from the rest of Reubens's oeuvre, even though most of the audience was probably zonked out of their skulls. (I saw the 2010 revival in New York City, which was essentially the same show with a few added references to Facebook.) It became a bit of a sensation at The Roxy, a rock club where Frank Zappa, Neil Young and Jane's Addiction, among many others, recorded albums. HBO, still relatively new, taped the show and aired it.

And for a very brief window of time, the coolest and most underground act around was Pee-wee Herman. He popped up as a guest host on MTV, made appearances on Late Night With David Letterman and even hung out with Andy Warhol.

But the genius of Pee-wee Herman was that barring the rare double entendre, this was material suitable for children. No, not just suitable, essential for them. His preposterous faces, weird body movements, annoying voice and short-fuse explosions into joy or rage were perfect for imitating, much to the chagrin of every teacher of the era. One simply can not see Pee-wee Herman freak out without wanting — needing to bounce around like him yourself.

With The Pee-wee Herman Show a hit, Warner Bros. gave him a development deal and wisely matched artist and repertoire by pairing his screenplay with director Tim Burton. Burton was already a known entity in animation and had the Vincent and Frankenweenie shorts under his belt, but this was his first feature film. Adding Danny Elfman, then best known for his work with the group Oingo Boingo, to compose the film score (his first) was another key component to the movie's success. You put it all together for morning breakfast, and you come away with one of the best scenes in cinema.

Why is Pee-wee Herman putting Scotch tape on his face? Why? No one can give a real answer. And yet! We all understand, somehow, that it is the right thing to do. (Or, as Pee-wee would later say, "What's the significance? I DON'T KNOW!!!")

The movie was a hit in theaters ($40 million box office off a $7 million budget, according to The Numbers), but when it hit VHS and cable is when it really became a sensation. At least from the point of view of its intended audience, a middle school dope. For a brief and rare moment, studio suits did the right thing and trusted Reubens, co-writers Phil Hartman and Michael Varhol, Tim Burton, Danny Elfman and the rest to just kinda go wild.

The picture's success led to Burton's A-list directing career — and his run of Beetlejuice, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns, Ed Wood and Mars Attacks! is pretty incredible when you look at them all lined up like that. Reubens, of course, continued his magic on television with Pee-wee's Playhouse, an incredible weekly check-in on mayhem and joy for five seasons.

His career slammed into a brick wall after a 1991 arrest, as at this point, he was firmly ensconced as a "children's entertainer" with the mainstream. There was really no going back for him. One can only wonder what popular culture would have been like without his scandal.

But we'll always have his "big adventure." Out there, past the dinosaur park and beyond where Large Marge can scare you, in the basement of the Alamo, lies that vehicle of perfection. “Au revoir, Pee-wee!”