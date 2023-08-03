Paul Reubens’ Pee-wee Herman Remembered With Desert Dinosaur Tribute

As celebrity remembrances of Paul Reubens and his iconic Pee-wee Herman character continue to roll in, one of the biggest tributes to the actor/comedian can be found in the Southern California desert.

The owner of the Cabazon dinosaurs, featured in the 1985 film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, directed by Tim Burton, has decided to pay tribute to Reubens and the character he created by painting one of the dinosaurs to look as if it’s wearing Pee-wee’s signature grey suit, white shirt, red bow tie and white shoes.

The official Cabazon Dinosaurs Instagram account posted a photo of “Mr. Rex” painted as Pee-wee to the delight of fans. “RIP Pee-Wee! Every time we come here; I always remember Peewee’s movie. 🥲💚,” wrote one. Another said, “Very cool tribute. My family actually sat at the Large Marge table at the Wheel Inn back in the day. RIP, Pee-wee,” while a third wrote, “Thanks for the amazing to tribute to one of my childhood heroes. #RIPPaulReubens #PeeWeeForever.”

The Pee-wee tribute will remain through October when Mr. Rex will switch over to Christmas garb, the dinosaur park’s owner Denise Kanter told the Desert News.

"When someone passes away, you have to be considerate of how you approach that situation. I was thinking, 'Well, what do we do? Do we do something or don't do something?' Then I felt with requests coming from customers and interest on behalf of news organizations, we must do something,” Kanter told the newspaper.

Pee-wee fans make up a great percentage of those who visit the spot. "15 years ago, it used to be 40 to 50% of our clientele but it’s probably about 20% now. They know the movie, the dinosaurs and they'll comment 'We love 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure,'" Kanter said.

Reubens died Sunday at age 70 after a private battle with cancer. His death was confirmed in a statement on his official social media accounts.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," the statement read.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," it continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."