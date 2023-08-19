Among the fans of Dolly Parton's new cover of the Beatles classic "Let it Be" is former Fab Four member Paul McCartney, himself.

"Thanks Dolly for doing my song. I love your version and am very pleased to be by your side on this one. Rock on!" McCartney, who sings and plays piano on the track, tweeted on Friday.

Dolly Parton and Sir Paul McCartney Mike Marsland/WireImage; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Parton not only had the contributions (and approval) of one Beatle on her cover of the tune — she also scored participation from the other remaining living Beatle, Ringo Starr, who drummed for the track. Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood additionally appear on her version.

The cover is the latest single from Parton's next album, Rockstar, which is due Nov. 17. It features Parton tackling 30 rock classics, aided by an all-star cast that includes Pat Benatar, Lizzo, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Sting and more, in addition to McCartney and Starr.

Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, despite initially declining her nomination due to her belief that she had not "earned the right" to be in the institution. At the time, she noted that the nomination had inspired her to put out a rock 'n' roll album, something she said she'd "always wanted to do."