Paul McCartney Launches Podcast Focusing on His Songs, From the Beatles to Solo Career

Paul McCartney is getting into podcasting.

The former Beatle announced Tuesday that he’s launching A Life in Lyrics, a new podcast with poet Paul Muldoon, who collaborated with him on the bestselling book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. The podcast, co-produced by Pushkin Industries and iHeartPodcasts, is set to debut on Sept. 20, but a prologue episode is out now.

Each episode will focus on a different McCartney song, ranging from his early days in the Beatles to his solo material. Much like the book that inspired it, the podcast will give fans the opportunity to listen to McCartney and Muldoon dissect McCartney’s songs and the personalities, experiences and art that served has his inspiration.

“When we listened back to the tapes, we realized there was something very special happening in these conversations,” Muldoon says in the prologue episode. “It was McCartney unfiltered.”

Season 1 will include a dozen episodes focusing on such songs as “Eleanor Rigby,” “Back in the USSR,” “Let It Be,” “When Winter Comes,” “Penny Lane,” “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” “Here Today,” “Live and Let Die,” “Magical Mystery Tour,” “Jenny Wren,” “Too Many People,” and “Helter Skelter.” Premium Pushkin+ subscribers will have immediate access to the whole season, rather than waiting for the weekly release of each new episode.

Season 2 is set to launch in February 2024, while the paperback edition of The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present will be published on Nov. 7 with additional chapters. More than 50 hours of recorded conversations for the book served as the genesis for the podcast.

“Paul McCartney is one of the most groundbreaking, gifted artists of all time, and his songs have elevated and given meaning to so many moments in so many of our lives – so the chance to launch a podcast that tells the stories behind those songs … it’s a once-in-a-lifetime project,” said iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne. “McCartney: A Life in Lyrics will be a first-hand, first-of-its-kind account of his creative process – that has shaped and inspired multiple generations across the globe."

The podcast will be distributed through iHeartRadio, Apple, Spotify, and wherever else podcasts are available.