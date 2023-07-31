Paul McCartney Is Getting Back on the Road with Australian Tour Dates - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Paul McCartney Is Getting Back on the Road with Australian Tour Dates

'We know this is going to be incredibly special. Australia we are going to rock! I can't wait to see you,' the Beatles singer announced

Craig Rosen
Paul McCartney performs in concert at American Airlines Arena on July 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida.Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Paul McCartney is getting back on the road with a series of fall dates in Australia.

The down under dates begin Oct. 18 in Adelaide at the Entertainment Centre and run through Nov. 4 at Gold Coast's Heritage Bank Stadium. The Adelaide stop of the tour is notable, since McCartney appeared there with the Beatles on the band's first visit to Australia in 1964 at the height of Beatlemania.

"I've got so many amazing memories of my time in Australia over the years. Our last trip was so much fun. We had such an incredible time. Each show was a party, so we know this is going to be incredibly special. Australia we are going to rock! I can't wait to see you," McCartney says in a message on his official website.

Sunday's announcement will mark the singer's first visit to Australia in six years.

McCartney's Got Back tour started in February 2022 with a series of 16 U.S. stadium shows before he made a critically acclaimed appearance at the U.K.'s Glastonbury festival in June.

