Paul McCartney Is Getting Back on the Road with Australian Tour Dates

Paul McCartney is getting back on the road with a series of fall dates in Australia.
The down under dates begin Oct. 18 in Adelaide at the Entertainment Centre and run through Nov. 4 at Gold Coast's Heritage Bank Stadium. The Adelaide stop of the tour is notable, since McCartney appeared there with the Beatles on the band's first visit to Australia in 1964 at the height of Beatlemania.
"I've got so many amazing memories of my time in Australia over the years. Our last trip was so much fun. We had such an incredible time. Each show was a party, so we know this is going to be incredibly special. Australia we are going to rock! I can't wait to see you," McCartney says in a message on his official website.
Sunday's announcement will mark the singer's first visit to Australia in six years.
- Paul McCartney Clarifies How AI Will Be Used on Upcoming Beatles Album
- Paul McCartney Launches Podcast Focusing on His Songs, From the Beatles to Solo Career
- Paul McCartney’s Photo Exhibit Shows Beatlemania From the Band’s POV
- Taylor Swift Announces International Tour Dates in UK, Japan, Australia, More
- Madonna Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Are Coming Soon: ‘A Well-Deserved Celebration’
McCartney's Got Back tour started in February 2022 with a series of 16 U.S. stadium shows before he made a critically acclaimed appearance at the U.K.'s Glastonbury festival in June.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment