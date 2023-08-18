Patrick Mahomes’ Son Rushed to ER After Discovering Peanut Allergy

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes experienced a health scare with their youngest son.

Earlier this week, the couple's 8-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III was briefly hospitalized due to an allergic reaction.

"My perfect boy," Brittany wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday. "We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts. The scariest 30 minutes of my life."

Fortunately, all signs point to a full recovery after Brittany shared a photo of her son cuddling next to mom.

"Another tooth coming in," she wrote in a separate post, "so he needed some extra snuggles tonight."

The brief hospitalization comes as Patrick prepares for another season as quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. But before the NFL kicks things off, the football player and his family were recently able to enjoy a tropical vacation.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany enjoy a family vacation. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"Well getting ready for football season but looking back at our first offseason as 4," Brittany shared on Instagram Aug. 8. "Whew it flew by!"

During the break, the couple was also able to enjoy plenty of quality time together including a date night at the 2023 ESPYS. And when the football jersey does come off, Patrick revealed he loves savoring time with all of his family.

"Being able to go home and see my daughter and see my son, I have a better understanding of being present and enjoying it," Patrick said on CBS Mornings in July. "That translates to the football field and we've been on a heck of a run. But I'm trying to enjoy those moments, 'cause I know it doesn't last forever, even though we want it to."