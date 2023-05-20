Patricia Clarkson on Keeping Up With Her Many ‘Beautiful’ Onscreen Daughters

Patricia Clarkson still has a soft spot in her heart for her fictional children.

The Academy Award nominee, 63, tells The Messenger she's "lucky I have really beautiful children," referring to her many onscreen daughters. She recently turned in another powerful maternal performance opposite Trace Lysette in Monica, premiering May 12.

"When I see Emma Stone [who played her daughter in Easy A], I hug her so hard I'm afraid I'm gonna break her ribs," raves Clarkson, noting that she remains fond of other onscreen children like Kristen Stewart (The Safety of Objects), Alison Pill (Pieces of April), and Amy Adams (Sharp Objects).

"They're just these gorgeous people. They're who you want to be when you grow up," she says.

In her latest role, Clarkson plays Eugenia, the estranged mother of the eponymous Monica (Lysette), a transgender woman who returns home to care for the cancer-stricken matriarch years after being disowned.

Trace Lysette in 'Monica,' premiering May 12 (IFC Films)

"I've played a lot of mothers, but there was something about Eugenia," Clarkson explains. "I had an unwavering, and I mean unwavering, emotional attachment to it. And then I added Trace to that, and it was simple."

Clarkson recalls her first meeting with Lysette, 35, as "serendipitous," noting: "It was kismet from the moment we met."

And although she says the "physical challenge" of researching to play a woman dying from brain cancer was "brutal," Clarkson didn't have to look far to find a maternal connection to Lysette.

"There's no opacity, she's incredibly present and open and willing, and I just had to look," she explains. "I just had to really take her in at all times because it was always there."

The movie comes amid a crucial time for transgender and LGBTQ people, as the ACLU reports at least 474 pieces of discriminatory legislation have been introduced across the United States in 2023.

Patricia Clarkson (L) and Trace Lysette attend a 'Monica' screening in New York City (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

In Ohio, where Monica filmed in the summer of 2021, multiple bills are under consideration, including one that would ban gender-affirming care for LGBTQ youth.

"This battle, it's willful ignorance. There are so many ways you can understand the transgender experience in our world, in our country," says Clarkson. "And I think because the movie is truly, at the end of the day, about family and love and unconditional love, which is a very different I think, I hope this moves hearts and minds."

She adds of the film's healing approach to a transgender story: "It's why I wanted to do this film."

Growing up in New Orleans with a Democrat politician for a mother, Clarkson notes that she was raised in "a very open house, a very accepting house. I knew [bigotry] existed, but it didn't exist inside me."

Clarkson says, "I come from a very beautiful family; I've had unconditional love from my parents, who are still with us. They're 87; they are celebrating 70 years of marriage, something I was never capable of doing.

"My mother and father never judged me for being a straight Southern woman who never married. My mother was a little worried. She said, 'Patty, you're gonna wake up at 50 and be unhappy.' I woke up at 50 like —" she recounts with a smile, doing a dance in her seat.

Although Clarkson is perfectly content without children of her own, she's added Trace to her growing chosen family of onscreen daughters. "I felt home when I would see her; I felt at peace. She's a beautiful scene partner," says Clarkson.

Monica is now playing in New York City and Los Angeles, coming soon to more theaters across the country.