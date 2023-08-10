Pat Boone on How the Film Industry Is ‘Sweeping People Off a Moral Cliff’ and Why He Admires Taylor Swift (Exclusive)

As a veteran entertainer, with a singing and acting career that's spanned seven decades, Pat Boone has had ample time to survey the American pop-cultural landscape. And as a conservative Christian, he hasn't always approved of what he's witnessed. In a recent interview with The Messenger, portions of which were published earlier this week, he took aim at what he sees the recent moral failings of movies and television, following an earlier golden age.

"First of all, movies used to be America's greatest export to the world," said Boone, who has appeared in more than 20 feature films since the mid-1950s. "They depicted life in America, along with American values and principles, and they radiated throughout the globe, making us the envy of the world. We also became the most popular and mightiest nation in the world, and I give great credit to the entertainment business and movies for shaping America's image."

But these days, he said, "The film industry has become a flood that is sweeping people over a moral cliff."

Boone said he started to observe changes in the entertainment industry in the '70s and '80s when "television started taking more risks, delving into taboo subjects and pushing the boundaries to see how far they could go."

He expressed concern about the effects of these trends on younger viewers. "Films have increasingly become messengers to children, exerting a highly influential impact," he said. "They suggest that taking drugs is perfectly natural and that engaging in illicit sex is no problem at all. Even now, girls and women in films, including a popular actress whose name I won't mention, use offensive language liberally. They portray women as foolish and men as unintelligent, and there is a prevalence of actresses, even mature award-winning ones, removing their clothes on screen."

In the music industry, though, there are entertainers he does admire.

"I appreciate entertainers who prioritize family and maintain a positive image," he said. "Michael Bublé is a great example. I also admire Taylor Swift for her talent and the way she incorporates her personal experiences into her music. While I may not be well-versed in all the current artists, I find that their lyrics, lifestyle and fashion choices often align with current social trends. It's important for artists to be mindful of the influence they have on their audience and the impact of their messages."