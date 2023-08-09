Pat Boone on His Musical Ode to Grits, Knowing the Real Elvis Presley, the Future of America and More (Exclusive)

"I keep motivated by making commitments after I make a commitment," shared the legendary singer Pat Boone. "I over-commit, and it becomes a hassle to try to do all the things I promised that I would do. So that keeps me busy and motivated."

The 89-year-old's still-packed schedule backs up his account. Having released a new movie and book last year, he's gearing up for the unveiling of his latest album, Country Jubilee. Out September 8, it will feature renditions of classic country songs from Boone's back catalog, as well as a new duet with Crystal Gayle on her 1982 Top 10 hit "You and I." Also included is a new Boone original, "Grits," inspired by his love of the Southern culinary staple. It's the latest chapter of an extraordinary career that's yielded more than 25 Top 20 singles and beloved movies like Bernardine and April Love.

In an interview with The Messenger, Pat Boone reflected on his new music, his deep friendship with his onetime opening act Elvis Presley, how his commitment to his faith has impacted his career, his current feelings about Donald Trump and more. (See here for more from the interview, on the moral failings of Hollywood, why Boone admires Taylor Swift and more.)

What inspired you to record and release "Grits," your ode to the comfort food of the same name?

Grits hold a special place in my heart, stemming from my childhood in Nashville. I've always had a deep affection for them. Interestingly, the inspiration for the song actually came to me in a dream. I know it might sound peculiar or even blasphemous to some, but that's how it happened.

What will the rest of your new music be like?

I'm also covering songs by iconic artists like Hank Williams, Roger Miller and Red Foley, among others. It's not common for country artists to sing each other's songs, but I wanted to present my versions of their beloved hits. Through this album, I hope to finally gain recognition as not just a rock & roll artist, but as a genuine country musician. I believe my rendition of "Tennessee Waltz" in this album is the best version ever recorded. I think even Elvis would approve of it since he was a fan of the song from a young age.

Can you tell me about your friendship with Elvis?

Our friendship grew over the years, and I considered him a brother. We bonded over our shared roots and our longing for spiritual connection. Elvis struggled with various issues, including addiction, but ultimately, his choices led to his tragic end. While I tried to support him and connect him with spiritual guidance, it's impossible to say if intervention could have changed his fate. Elvis was a deeply talented individual, and I cherish the memories of our friendship.

Elvis Presley, Sonny West and Pat Boone in 1977 Pat Boone Pat Boone Enterprises Inc.

Throughout the years, we remained friends, both being Tennessee boys who were blessed. He was a man of prayer and a professing Christian. I believe he is in heaven now, free from all the troubles he faced, just like my wife and all the other people I know. Elvis was deeply depressed, and the future seemed bleak to him. He suffered the loss of his wife and daughter, and he found himself heading down a path he didn't want to go. He took a handful of sleeping pills to ensure he could sleep, and he passed away while sitting on the toilet. It was an ignominious end for someone who had become so great in the eyes of the world. Elvis was an incredibly gifted individual, and he had a dramatic presence that I hadn't fully recognized.

How was it having Elvis as your opening act in Cleveland in 1957?

I'll give you a backstage description. Elvis walked in, having come from Shreveport, Louisiana, with two of his musicians. He had his only record on Sun Records, which was "Blue Moon of Kentucky." I met him backstage, and he appeared very shy. I introduced myself as Pat Boone. He replied, "Nice to meet you," and leaned against the wall while his two buddies gathered around him. It was clear that he didn't want to engage in further conversation.

As he performed, I looked out at the teenagers in the crowd, and I could see them whispering to each other, saying, "He's cute." They gave him a warm reception when he finished. He thanked the audience and lip-synced "That's All Right, Mama," a rhythm & blues cover. The kids enjoyed it and clapped enthusiastically, wanting more. But that was all he had to offer, so he left. When I came offstage, he was gone.

Our meeting had been brief, and he remained very shy. I must admit, I underestimated him because he seemed somewhat self-effacing and reserved. I thought to myself, "Well, he's young, and maybe he'll achieve something." Little did I know that he would become the most popular entertainer of all time.

How did you react to the tragic news of Lisa Marie Presley's passing?

It was heartbreaking to hear about Lisa Marie Presley's passing. I had spent time with her shortly before her death, and while she seemed sad, I had no idea about the extent of her personal struggles. Looking back, I wish I had recognized the signs and been able to offer more support. Losing someone is always difficult, especially when it's someone you've known and cared about for a long time.

Pat Boone with Lisa Marie Presley and her daughter in 2022. Pat Boone Enterprises Inc.

In the past, you've commented on the fact that, as a conservative Republican and outspoken Christian, your beliefs have at times impacted your career and the opportunities available to you. Have you been told that you haven't been considered for projects or fired from jobs because of your views?

Yes, my political and religious beliefs have undoubtedly impacted my career. I've experienced situations where I haven't been considered for certain projects because of my views. For example, there was a film called Sand Pebbles where the director expressed a preference for an actor without a religious image. While it can be disappointing, I've come to accept the industry's bias and focus on projects that align with my values.

Pat Boone with President Ronald Reagan Bettmann/Getty Images

Can you share your thoughts on whether you would vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election?

Donald Trump has been a longtime friend of mine. I wrote him a letter when I first read about him in Esquire magazine, where he was portrayed as a young, aspiring real-estate mogul. In that letter, I encouraged him not to let criticism dissuade him because the article had a cynical view, suggesting that he would soon fade away. They saw him as too boisterous or taking too many risks for his own good. As we later met at Mar-a-Lago during a fundraising event, we hit it off and had ongoing correspondence. I supported him during his first campaign. However, at present, I would not support him, not because I don't believe he would be the best candidate, but because even Republicans have become so biased against him.

The opposition press has done an exceptional job in portraying him as deeply flawed. I'm also not happy about whatever may have happened or been reported during the [January 6] riot, which I don't believe he incited. However, he didn't do everything he could to put a stop to it, and it was a significant mistake for which he is now facing consequences. So, I wouldn't encourage him to run simply because I think the environment has become too hostile for him.

Who else would be a better candidate in your opinion?

There are really good candidates out there, even someone like Robert Kennedy Jr. Although he is considered a Democrat, he is more conservative than most Democrats. The one thing I admire about RFK is that he is a straight talker.

The most qualified person, in my opinion, is Mark Pompeo. He has tremendous expertise and experience in government and politics.

In general, have your views remained the same over the years, or have you been introduced to any new ideas from your children or grandchildren that have changed your mind?

My views have remained steadfast, but I engage in conversations with my family, and we sometimes have differing perspectives. It's important to have open discussions and learn from each other. While I hold my beliefs dear, I respect the opinions of others and value the opportunity to gain new insights.

Pat Boone with his wife and three daughters Bettmann/Getty Images

You've seen a lot of change over the years. Where do you see this country going?

I see our country at a critical crossroads. It feels like we're drifting away from the principles and values that made America great. If we continue on this path, we risk facing significant challenges. It's important to stay grounded in our constitution, the guiding principles that have brought us freedom and equality. We must work together to ensure a bright and prosperous future for our nation.