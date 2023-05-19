‘Past Lives’: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

Past Lives, the directorial debut of writer-director Celine Song, is bringing low-key Oscar buzz to theaters this summer. The romantic drama explores love, loss and what could have been through the eyes of two long-lost childhood sweethearts who reunite after 20 years apart.

After making a splash at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Past Lives is heading into theaters with a 95% positive critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. It hails from acclaimed distribution company A24, which won major Oscars for its 2022 films Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale. And Past Lives is getting very early Oscar chatter itself, with Vanity Fair speculating that the film's early acclaim and studio pedigree could lead to nominations at next year's Academy Awards.

Here's everything to know about Past Lives, including release date, cast, and where to stream it.

'Past Lives' release date

TLDR: The film will have a limited release in select theaters starting June 2, 2023.

THE DETAILS: Past Lives first premiered at Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21, 2023 and later screened at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 19. It will premiere in select U.S. theaters on June 2, 2023.

Teo Yoo and Greta Lee in "Past Lives." (A24)

'Past Lives' cast

TLDR: The film stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro as the three members of a romantic triangle.

THE DETAILS: Greta Lee (Russian Doll, The Morning Show) stars as Nora, a woman who moved from Korea to America when she was a child. Teo Yoo (Love to Hate You) is her childhood sweetheart, Hae Sung, who comes to visit her in New York and complicates her life. John Magaro (The Many Saints of Newark) plays Arthur, Nora's American husband.

Full cast list:

Greta Lee as Nora.

as Nora. Moon Seung-ah as young Nora.

as young Nora. Teo Yoo as Hae Sung.

as Hae Sung. Seung Min Yum as young Hae Sung.

as young Hae Sung. John Magaro as Arthur, Nora's husband.

as Arthur, Nora's husband. Yoon Ji-hye as Nora's mom.

as Nora's mom. Choi Won-young as Nora's dad.

as Nora's dad. Ahn Min-young as Hae Sung's mom.

'Past Lives' plot

TLDR: Past Lives is about two childhood sweethearts who reconnect 20 years later and realize they were possibly meant to be together all along.

THE DETAILS: Nora is living in New York with her husband, Arthur, but a long-lost connection from her past — her Korean friend Hae Sung — re-enters her life after decades apart. Once childhood sweethearts, the reunion sparks a surge of feelings from their previous life together, in what seems like a painfully nostalgic lost moment in time. The film explores the Korean concept of In-Yun, which the movie's Instagram account describes as "the destined connection between two people that has been informed by countless other connections with each other in past lives."

Celine Song was inspired to make the film by a particular moment from her own life. One night, she was sitting in a bar with her husband and a "childhood sweetheart" from Korea.

"I was looking around the bar and seeing the way that people were looking at us," Song told Reuters at the Berlin Film Festival. "And I was like 'oh, they're all just wondering who we are to each other and they have no idea.' I was like, 'well, what if I really decided to tell you who we are to each other?'"

Here's the official logline: "Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance."

'Past Lives' trailer

THE DETAILS: The trailer piques viewers' interest right from the start with its simple yet thoughtful opening that shows Nora describing In-Yun to Arthur. At this point, it's clear from the childhood scenes with Hae Sung that there was another love in her life.

Where to watch 'Past Lives'

THE DETAILS: You can see Past Lives in select theaters starting June 2. Check your local listings for showtimes. After its theatrical window, it will head to video-on-demand and subscription streaming services at a date to be determined. A24 films typically stream on Showtime.