The NBC fantasy soap Passions, which ran for nine seasons from 1999 to 2008, was one of the most outlandish series of its time. The show featured an ensemble of families in the mystical town of Harmony as they contended with the spooky dealings of evil town witch Tabitha Lenox (played by Juliet Mills) and her doll come-to-my-life Timmy (played by Josh Ryan Evans).

The soap was beloved for its wild, supernatural twists and turns as well as its diverse cast, but viewers may also remember the show for a tragic coincidence: Actor Josh Ryan Evans died in real life on the same day that his character, Timmy, died on the show.

On Aug. 5, 2002, Passions aired the last episode to feature Evans; Timmy died after a battle with a zombie version of his crush, Charity Standish (Molly Stanton). Producers had planned to bring the character back in later episodes as an angel. That same day, Evans died after undergoing a medical procedure due to a congenital heart defect. Evans was 20 years old at the time, and was a little over three feet tall due to achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism.

Friend and co-star Juliet Mills recently spoke with The Messenger over email about how she remembers Evans, two decades after his passing. "We spent a lot of time together in that first three years of Passions," Mills wrote. "We had many wonderful conversations. We had a lot in common."

In the show, Tabitha first brought doll Timmy to life to help with her evildoings in the town of Harmony. However, Timmy awoke as good and always tried to disrupt Tabitha's evil plans. His character had become a real boy before his demise, and Evans' performance earned him two Soap Opera Digest awards.

"We worked hard in those early years, very late hours, shooting epic production scenes like the sinking of the Titanic!" she wrote. "And of course we were always together. I carried him often and he was heavy — 40 pounds — but we always had fun."

"Passions" co-stars Juliet Mills and Josh Ryan Evans. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Mills remembers the day she heard the news of Evans' passing. "My dear friend and our executive producer Lisa de Cazotte called me just as my family and I had sat down to dinner to tell me of his death. I remember the shock and the loss." (De Cazotte died in 2019 after a long illness.)

"It took a long time for me to get over it, and nothing and no one could replace him," Mills wrote.

"Passions" stars Juliet Mills and Josh Ryan Evans wave during the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Nov. 26, 2000 in Hollywood, California. Newsmakers/Getty Images

The Passions scene in which Timmy dies was filmed a while before it aired, but the irony of the "the extraordinary timing of his death" wasn't lost on anyone, Mills said. "It was at the identical time on the East coast as he was dying on the TV."

And the scene wasn't intended to be the end for Evans' beloved character on the show.

"We had filmed the sequence three weeks ahead, and of course the storyline was for him to come back after a sojourn in Heaven," Mills wrote. "Well he didn’t come back, but I am sure he stayed in Heaven. I loved him very much. He was a friend."