‘Passages’ Review: Red Flags and Warning Signs, the Movie

All of us have a friend or maybe a family member who, when we spend time with their significant other, we think to ourselves some variant of "what does she see in that guy???" (Warning: if you don't, maybe others are thinking this about you!)

While I doubt that writer-director Ira Sachs planned it this way, with his new film Passages, he has created a useful tool: if we slyly recommend this picture to our friends who are wasting their lives with jerks who don't deserve them, maybe, just maybe, a lightbulb will go off. If not, they'll at least see a very good, albeit quite small movie.

Passages is another of Sachs's intimate dramas like Keep the Lights On and Love Is Strange, but this has a bit more edge to it than those two. Franz Rogowski stars as Tomas, a German film director living in Paris and one of the most fundamentally dislikable people you'll ever see in a motion picture. You'll squirm and grit your teeth as this egomaniac leaves a trail of emotional destruction in his wake. You may even shout "No!" at the screen as if it were a haunted house picture when he once again convinces people to forgive him. It is an all-timer villain performance.

SBS Poductions/MUBI

The two people caught up in his needy nonsense are his British printmaker husband Martin (Ben Wishaw) and his new mistress, a French schoolteacher played by Adèle Exarchopoulos, both of whom give absolutely extraordinary performances. Though Ira Sachs is an American who apparently is currently living with his family in Ecuador, Passages is one of the French-est movies I've seen in some time. Not just because of the cavalier attitude toward infidelity or the way people drink wine and wear sweaters but because there is an uncannily endearing quality to the way everyone is so quick to accept misery. When there's a baseline of romantic chaos that seems to be shared throughout Paris, it seems silly to ever raise your voice.

Franz Rogowski and Adèle Exarchopoulos in "Passages" SBS Productions/MUBI

Passages made some news not long ago when the MPA classified it with an NC-17 rating. Sachs called the decision "cultural censorship." I don't have a dog in that fight, but I will say that this film was never going to play in a multiplex, and theaters that will program are not turned off by titles with no rating at all, which is the road that Sachs and the distributor have chosen. If anything, the brouhaha might sell some additional tickets.

I will say that for the first hour or so, I found the sex scenes to be relatively tame. (Though I did worry about Adèle flopping her head back and forth during an office rendezvous so close to the corner of a desk. She came really close to hurting herself!) A later interlude, however, was perhaps a step or two beyond what most expect at the cinema. And not just because it's a gay scene, but because of all the thrusting and where a finger was going. (Hey, I'm just reporting here.)

Pros

Three absolutely stellar performances

Paris and the neighboring countryside really do look beautiful

Whatever is going on in your love life probably isn't as bad as this

Cons

Franz Rogowski is so good in this he'll make you sick

You may wonder why you don't spend more time drinking wine in bistros and disco dancing

But if memory serves, physical passion is an important part of romantic relationships, and this is a story about people who are attracted to one another — even if some are realizing they should not be. As the yarn spins on (and the plot points would sound straight out of The Young and the Restless if I were to summarize them, so I won't bother), it weirdly becomes similar to a sports film. Wishaw and Exarchopoulos are in training, though they may not know it, to get the ring and finally dump this jerk.

Wishaw is remarkable as the doormat husband who puts his foot down, then quickly picks it up again when the manipulative Tomas says a few magic words to make him feel needed. It's tragic because he knows it's just an act, but he's caught under a spell. Exarchopolous, who first meets Tomas at a party, is at first giddy to be with a famous film director (and is coming off a previous breakup) but fails to see very quick and early signs that he is going to walk all over her.

Both performers are blessed with incredibly sympathetic faces (Exarchopolous looks like a teenager in some shots, though she is 29) while Rogowski leans into the villain role with ridiculous outfits, an annoying strut and exaggerating his natural speech impediment. It's just shocking how repulsive one man can be.

Ben Wishaw in the film “Passages” SBS Productions/MUBI

Which does lead one to question why in the hell anyone would want to make a movie like this. As a character study, it is fascinating, but as an evening's entertainment, it is somewhat excruciating. Luckily the picture is short at 90 minutes, but its brevity undercuts some of the gravitas. This very gifted cast and crew have come together to transform the "I think this milk is spoiled, taste it" phenomenon into cinema. It's a notable achievement but also rather strange. 7.3/10

In Theaters: August 4, 2023

Who's in it: Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw, Adèle Exarchopoulos

Who's behind it: Ira Sachs (director and co-writer), Mauricio Zacharias (co-writer), Saïd Ben Saïd (producer)

For fans of: Difficult romances, French people dancing and drinking wine, witnessing comeuppance

Avoid if: You are in denial about your doomed relationship