‘Passages’ Director Calls MPA’s NC-17 Rating Decision ‘Cultural Censorship’ of LGBTQ+ Films

The LGBTQ+ Sundance Film Fest showstopper Passages has just been bestowed an NC-17 rating by the Motion Picture Association.

Not only is streamer and distributor MUBI "deeply disappointed" by the MPA's designation, but Passages director and co-writer Ira Sachs calls the choice "cultural censorship."

"We hunger for movies that are in any proximity to our own experience," Sachs said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, which first broke the news. "And to find a movie like this, which is then shut out, is, to me, depressing and reactionary. It's really about a form of cultural censorship that is quite dangerous, particularly in a culture which is already battling, in such extreme ways, the possibility of LGBT imagery to exist."

As such, Passages will be released as an unrated movie, a decision made between MUBI and Sachs "based on our desire for the most people possible to have a chance to see the film," he explained.

Passages, which premiered at Sundance this year and was instantly deemed a knockout by reviewers, is about a love triangle between Tomas (Franz Rogowski), Martin (Ben Whishaw) and Agathe (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and its evolving dynamics, which are reportedly explored through numerous sex scenes on-screen.

"Passages is an honest and groundbreaking portrait of contemporary relationships, both queer and straight," MUBI wrote in a statement to The Los Angeles Times. "Frank and thoughtful portrayals of sex are essential to cinematic storytelling and in service of representation more broadly. An NC-17 rating suggests the film's depiction of sex is explicit or gratuitous, which it is not, and that mainstream audiences will be offended by this portrayal, which we believe is also false."

It is rare to get an NC-17 rating — it is higher than an R-rating and is used to distinguish movies that most parents would consider "patently adult" from those that may be suitable for their children under 18. Some popular titles that have been given (and kept) the NC-17 rating include Blonde, Shame, Blue Is the Warmest Color, and Infinity Pool.

"The MPA's Classification and Rating Administration rates movies based on their content — what happens on screen and how it is depicted. The sexual orientation of a character or characters is not considered as part of the rating process," the Motion Picture Association said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times.