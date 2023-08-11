‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites on SAG, WGA Picket Lines — And Li’l Sebastian Was There!

Leave it to Leslie Knope's staff to throw their support behind a union's fight.

The cast of Parks and Recreation reunited on the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket lines Friday outside Amazon Studios in Culver City, California, nearly 15 years after the NBC sitcom premiered.

"PARKS & REC IS AT AMAZON. A lil trailer pulled up…..!!!!!!!!" wrote Emmy-nominated writer and WGA strike captain Jonterri Gadson, sharing photos of the reunion on Twitter.

Creator Michael Herbert Schur was in attendance with stars Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Retta and Jim O'Heir, as well as notable guest stars Sam Elliott, Ben Schwartz, Alison Becker, Joe Mande and Allan McLeod.

An adorable miniature horse even came in costume as the late Li'l Sebastian. Picketers were treated to waffles, a la Leslie's (Amy Poehler) favorite food. A coffee truck offered a "Treat Yo Self!" special for WGA and SAG members, referencing Donna (Retta) and Ben's (Scott) annual day of splurging.

Although Poehler herself didn't appear to be in attendance, she previously spoke to The Hollywood Reporter before SAG officially joined WGA on the picket lines, comparing it to the Writers Guild's 2007-2008 strike.

"I know a lot of triple-hyphenates — SAG, WGA, DGA — are talking more, which is exciting to see in terms of strength in numbers and solidarity," she said. "So I feel, anecdotally, people that aren’t in the business are more aware of it than they were last time.

"I think that’s simply because the AI issue extends past our business. It’s this general concern about 'Where will jobs go?' and 'How can corporations be doing so well, and yet the wages of writers continue to go down?' The pure labor movement part does feel like a shared knowledge or experience that’s different than 2007-2008," added Poehler.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the fifth week of its strike on Friday, after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) restarted negotiations on Friday after the union’s strike crossed the 100-day mark this week.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified.