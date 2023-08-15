Paris Hilton Slammed for Traveling to Maui Amid Wildfires, While Source Says She’s There to Help - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Paris Hilton Slammed for Traveling to Maui Amid Wildfires, While Source Says She’s There to Help

'When they arrived, she went shopping for supplies and necessities and donated them to local shelters and people in need and also made significant contributions,' a source tells The Messenger

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez and Lanae Brody
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

While Paris Hilton has been getting slammed online for her recent trip to Maui after the deadly wildfires hit Lahaina, a source tells The Messenger the heiress and her husband, Carter Reum, are actually there to help.

"She understands the situation in Maui," the source says. "It was initially a planned family trip which was cut short, and she has been traveling to Maui since she was born. She has many friends and family there and it's a second home for her."

"Her uncle's restaurant in Lahaina burned down so they went to see their family and help where they could," the source adds. "When they arrived, she went shopping for supplies and necessities and donated them to local shelters and people in need and also made significant contributions."

Fans have been quick to share their opinion online about Hilton's trip, calling the TV personality "tone deaf."

"She's tone deaf," one user wrote. "She's not doing anything but being on vacation."

"@ParisHilton is just another selfish entitled brat," another user wrote. "Tone deaf."

Hilton shared two posts on Sunday from the Hawaii Community Foundation's Instagram account, encouraging followers to donate what they can.

Read More
Paris Hilton
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Paris Hilton attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Many celebs have stepped forward to offer assistance.

Lauren Sánchez announced Friday that she and Jeff Bezos will be donating $100 million to help rebuild the town of Lahaina and surrounding communities.

"Jeff and I are heartbroken by what's happening in Maui. We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated," she shared in an Instagram post. "The immediate needs are important, and so is the longer term rebuilding that will have to happen — even after much of the attention has subsided."

Sánchez's statement continued, "Jeff and I are creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves."

Floyd Mayweather is paying for 68 families, totaling more than 100 people, to fly to Honolulu in the wake of the catastrophic disaster, he confirmed to TMZ Sports. In addition, Mayweather is providing a place to stay as well as food and clothing to the displaced families.

The death toll in Maui has surged to at least 99 people, officials have reported, making the island's wildfire the deadliest in modern American history.

Authorities have begun the grueling work of identifying victims as they continue to search for others. The death count is still expected to surge significantly. Workers have only begun to search inside buildings and through rubble.

"We are in a period of mourning and loss as we search for more people who are still unaccounted for," Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who toured the devastation, told CNN Sunday. She added that Hawaii is in a state of "shock."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.