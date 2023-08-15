While Paris Hilton has been getting slammed online for her recent trip to Maui after the deadly wildfires hit Lahaina, a source tells The Messenger the heiress and her husband, Carter Reum, are actually there to help.

"She understands the situation in Maui," the source says. "It was initially a planned family trip which was cut short, and she has been traveling to Maui since she was born. She has many friends and family there and it's a second home for her."

"Her uncle's restaurant in Lahaina burned down so they went to see their family and help where they could," the source adds. "When they arrived, she went shopping for supplies and necessities and donated them to local shelters and people in need and also made significant contributions."

Fans have been quick to share their opinion online about Hilton's trip, calling the TV personality "tone deaf."

Hilton shared two posts on Sunday from the Hawaii Community Foundation's Instagram account, encouraging followers to donate what they can.

Many celebs have stepped forward to offer assistance.

Lauren Sánchez announced Friday that she and Jeff Bezos will be donating $100 million to help rebuild the town of Lahaina and surrounding communities.

"Jeff and I are heartbroken by what's happening in Maui. We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated," she shared in an Instagram post. "The immediate needs are important, and so is the longer term rebuilding that will have to happen — even after much of the attention has subsided."

Sánchez's statement continued, "Jeff and I are creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves."

Floyd Mayweather is paying for 68 families, totaling more than 100 people, to fly to Honolulu in the wake of the catastrophic disaster, he confirmed to TMZ Sports. In addition, Mayweather is providing a place to stay as well as food and clothing to the displaced families.

The death toll in Maui has surged to at least 99 people, officials have reported, making the island's wildfire the deadliest in modern American history.

Authorities have begun the grueling work of identifying victims as they continue to search for others. The death count is still expected to surge significantly. Workers have only begun to search inside buildings and through rubble.

"We are in a period of mourning and loss as we search for more people who are still unaccounted for," Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who toured the devastation, told CNN Sunday. She added that Hawaii is in a state of "shock."