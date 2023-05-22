Paris Hilton Mourns Death of Her ‘Precious Chihuahua’ Harajuku

Paris Hilton revealed that her "precious chihuahua," Harajuku Bitch, has died.

"For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments. She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber," the This Is Paris star began in a lengthy tribute posted to Instagram Monday. "Words cannot express the immense pain I'm feeling right now. She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way."

Noting that Harajuku was "always there" with her "from the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes," the "Stars Are Blind" artist went on to write that the "tiny ball of love" would brighten up "even the darkest of days."

Paris Hilton's dog, Harajuku Bitch. (Credit: Paris Hilton/Instagram)

She concluded: "Rest peacefully, my sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love. You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade. Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever."

While replying to comments from fans and friends about her loss, the DJ added that she "is in so much pain" and that she "can't believe she's gone."

The news comes after Hilton's chihuahua, Diamond Baby, went missing in September last year.

"Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I'm feeling," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side."

The House of Wax alum has been an animal lover since she was young and has had upwards of 20 pets, including dogs, cats and even a pet monkey, according to her website.