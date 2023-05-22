The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Paris Hilton Mourns Death of Her ‘Precious Chihuahua’ Harajuku

    The 'Cooking With Paris' star penned an emotional tribute to her dog, who died at age 23.

    Published |Updated
    Olivia Jakiel
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Paris Hilton/Instagram

    Paris Hilton revealed that her "precious chihuahua," Harajuku Bitch, has died.

    "For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments. She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber," the This Is Paris star began in a lengthy tribute posted to Instagram Monday. "Words cannot express the immense pain I'm feeling right now. She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way."

    Noting that Harajuku was "always there" with her "from the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes," the "Stars Are Blind" artist went on to write that the "tiny ball of love" would brighten up "even the darkest of days."

    Paris Hilto's dog Harajuku Bitch
    Paris Hilton's dog, Harajuku Bitch. (Credit: Paris Hilton/Instagram)
    Read More

    She concluded: "Rest peacefully, my sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love. You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved.  You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade. Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever."

    While replying to comments from fans and friends about her loss, the DJ added that she "is in so much pain" and that she "can't believe she's gone."

    The news comes after Hilton's chihuahua, Diamond Baby, went missing in September last year. 

    "Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I'm feeling," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side."

    The House of Wax alum has been an animal lover since she was young and has had upwards of 20 pets, including dogs, cats and even a pet monkey, according to her website.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.