Paramount Bets Big on ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,’ Already Developing Sequel

Expanding the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' franchise is a top priority for Paramount, who are confident the reboot will be a hit

Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant MayhemParamount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies

Ahead of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's theatrical premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 2, Paramount and Nickelodeon boss Brian Robbins told Variety that he's made it a top priority to restore the TMNT franchise to its former glory.

To that end, Robbins and his collaborators are so confident that Mutant Mayhem will be a hit that they've already started working on a sequel film, as well as a 2D-animated spinoff series for Paramount+ titled Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that will feature Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon reprising their voice roles as the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, according to Variety. Thor: Ragnarok screenwriter Chris Yost and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series director Alan Wan will be serving as executive producers and showrunners of the series. The two-season series will serve as a "bridge" between the movies.

The last time audiences saw the pizza-eating reptilian youths named after Italian Renaissance artists on the big screen was with 2016’s ill-received Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Now, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo are coming back to the movies for Mutant Mayhem, with a fresh new look (charming, doodle-inspired animation in the vein of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and a bevy of big stars attached, like Seth Rogen (who also executive produced and co-wrote the script), Jackie Chan, Ayo Edebiri, John Cena, Paul Rudd, Rose Byrne, Hannibal Buress, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone and Maya Rudolph.

“In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow,” Robbins told Variety. “We are excited to grow TMNT’s legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and [director] Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform.”

The series will follow the amphibious brothers as they embark on individual adventures. "The Turtles will be challenged like never before as Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey each go it alone for the first time," according to the series' official description. "Faced with new threats and teaming up with old allies, the Turtles will discover who they really are when they don’t have their brothers at their sides."

