Paramore Cancels Shows in Portland and Salt Lake City, Citing Lung Infection

'It got a little scary tonight,' wrote singer Hayley Williams on Instagram. 'I need to pay attention to my body'

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Paramore have canceled the final two shows on their current tour due to singer Hayley Williams’ lung infection.Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Pop-punk band Paramore has canceled the final two shows on its This Is Why tour in Portland and Salt Lake City.

Due to lead singer Hayley Williams' recent battle with a lung infection, a few of their shows had already been postponed. After a week off, the "Misery Business" singer thought she could push through in Seattle last night, but a meeting with her doctor after the show made her realize her "lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up." Williams shared the news on her Instagram story, adding, "It got a little scary tonight."

The band's official Instagram account announced news of the cancellations today, with Williams explaining the situation further.

"After my lung infection forced us to postpone 4 shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong," the statement reads.

"I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn't have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations. After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we're unfortunately realizing that it's past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you."

If Williams would have powered through the last few shows, she would risk "long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body. With that in mind and with a heavy heart, we have to cancel our remaining shows in both Portland and Salt Lake City."

Refunds to ticketholders will be available at the point of purchase.

"We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out," the post concluded. "I physically can not go on. I know this isn't great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support."

Paramore are still scheduled to appear at New Yorker Fest in October and to tour New Zealand and Australia in November. They are also set to open for Taylor Swift in Europe next summer.

