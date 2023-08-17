Pamela Anderson is embracing her inner and outer beauty for all the right reasons.

In an interview with Elle published Thursday, the actress and model — who said she typically just went with what people would tell her to do earlier in her career when it came to her appearance — got candid about her decision to ditch makeup and rock a more natural, stripped-down look moving forward.

"[Alexis] was the best," Anderson said of her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, who died from breast cancer. "And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup. [It's been] freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too. Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone's doing."

She added: "I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I'm kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really ... what's happening to me?' It's a journey. I feel rooted for. I feel good. I'm in a good place."

Looking back on the early days of her career, the mom of two recalled using makeup to her advantage in that she'd often accessorize "with the makeup from the day before, and a little bit of glitter from two nights before."

"The stuff that never leaves you," she said. "I'd be volunteering at the kids' school, and I would catch myself in a reflection, and I'd have glitter all over my face. Which doesn't make you a bad mom, just because you're covered in glitter."

Anderson, whose memoir Love, Pamela came out earlier this year, is embracing this new chapter of her life — and is thankful for years of lessons.

"I get a lot of people walking up to me on the street, saying, 'I had no idea who you were, and I'm sorry for all the ways I thought about you before, because I like you now.' I'm just like, 'What did you think of me before?'"

"You don't really think about it in the moment," she added. "You're raising two kids, you're trying to survive, your heart is broken, you're trying to fill up your life with people and making mistakes. We're all just trying to live every day. So, I guess, decades got away from me. And it was nice to come home, full circle. I'm working more than ever, when I thought I was retired!"