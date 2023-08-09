As the opioid crisis continues to kill more than 100,000 Americans each year, producers of Netflix's new limited series Painkiller hope to achieve two goals: educate and, in turn, save lives.

The six-episode series, a fictionalized take on the nation's opioid epidemic, tells the story of how a single drug, OxyContin, led to a disturbing rise in addiction and deaths amongst Americans.

Speaking exclusively with The Messenger ahead of the show's premiere on Thursday, executive producer Eric Newman and consulting producer Barry Meier opened up about what they hope viewers will take away from the series — and explained how addiction to money and addiction to drugs are intertwined.

"The most glaring characteristic of this epidemic is the betrayal of public trust that began it," Newman said. "A lot of the people that we've talked to who lost loved ones, the thing they lacked most of all was the information."

And that, he said, was the result of greed.

"Obviously when you're marketing something, selling something, and your goal was to move as much of it as possible, you minimize its deficiencies and flaws," he explained. "This deficiency and flaw is that it can kill you."

The series, which stars Emmy-award winner Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick and Taylor Kitsch, tells the harrowing tale of how Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, created the opioid crisis. It also offers insight into how two of the nation's biggest addictions are connected.

"You have a perfect marriage of money and drugs," said Meier, a former Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist for The New York Times and author of the 2003 book Pain Killer. "You have drug companies who are addicted to money, and the only way they can make as much money as possible is selling their drugs — often to people for whom the risk of those drugs, in this case the risk of addiction and abuse, outweigh the benefits of those drugs."

He continued, "Oxycontin is a valuable drug but for a tiny number of patients: cancer patients and patients with severe pain. But in order to turn it into a billion-dollar blockbuster, Purdue had to sell it to as many people as possible. To do that, it launched the biggest advertising campaign for a powerful and potentially addicting narcotic ever undertaken by the pharmaceutical industry."

While Newman explained how the nation has now moved into a fentanyl era, he explained that it all stemmed from the flood of opioids hitting the market in the late '90s — and hopes the information in the series can help people down the line.

"People still don't have all the information," he said. "Our hope is, people will stick with series and walk away with, not just a sense that there are two systems of justice in America — one for the very rich and one for everybody else — but also that this information that might save lives going forward is getting out there."

Painkiller debuts on Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 10.