‘Painkiller’ Author on Whether Richard Sackler Would Watch the Opioid Crisis Show on Netflix

Neither Richard nor any member of the Sackler dynasty — who were Big Pharma royalty for almost a century — are portrayed with much sympathy on Netflix's Painkiller.

Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) plays a sniveling, self-aggrandizing and socially unaware Sackler, who is represented on the miniseries as someone who displayed a great deal of marketing prowess and always put money over morality. The other Sacklers, meanwhile, are depicted on the show as bubble-headed snobs.

But would they be tempted to watch their story play out on screen and see how they duped millions of Americans into believing that their legacy, OxyContin, was safe and non-addictive while Purdue Pharma's pockets got fatter?

No, Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America's Opioid Epidemic author Barry Meier insists, Sackler wouldn't tune in to the Netflix adaptation of his investigative bestseller (or Hulu's Dopesick, which also deftly tackled the same subject material, for that matter).

"Absolutely not. He would absolutely not watch it, nor do I think he would want to be told about it," Meier explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter out Friday. "There was a deposition of him in 2015 by one of the states that was suing Purdue Pharma. Eight years earlier, the company that he was very much running agreed to plead guilty to these significant federal charges. And when a company does that, they agree to a certain set of facts: 'We acknowledge we did this wrong, blah blah blah.' And in this deposition, he's asked by the plaintiff's lawyer whether he had read the agreed statement of facts that his family's company had agreed to plead guilty to. And he said no. And I think that answer tells you everything you want or need to know about whom this individual is."

But are the Sacklers all really like that? Meier also spoke with THR about his many correspondences with the family over the years before the publication of his book in 2003 as well as its updated rewrite in 2018.

"I think the characters who represent them were really the work of Noah [Harpster] and Micah [Fitzerman-Blue] in the writing of the show, drawing on things that I have written... They said, 'Ask these guys whatever they like and they'll tell you what they know," Meier said. "I had this thought of trying to grapple with the idea of what I knew about Arthur Sackler, who was much more public a figure than Richard Sackler; he had been called in to testify before Congress, he had made various speeches, he had a publication where he expressed his editorial views. He wasn't necessarily totally hiding in the shadows. And Richard did very rarely ever go out there. He certainly never interacted publicly with the media and basically had these frontmen sort of acting on his behalf."

In addition to helping the writers of the show understand and shape its protagonists — both those based on real-life characters and those only inspired by true events — Meier had an important role in Painkiller's development. Per the author, he helped the writers gather research and understand the evolution of OxyContin's origin story, as well as why it took so long for people in the government and medical organizations to catch onto Purdue's grift and how they cleverly utilized their sales reps to tighten OxyContin's grip on the country.

However, Meier doesn't take credit for each episode's harrowing openings, which start with the stories of real-life parents who lost their children to opioid addiction. He explained to the outlet that this brilliant idea to showcase the tragedy of the crisis amid the juicier elements of the crime drama came from directors Pete Berg and Eric Newman.

"Hopefully a lot of the people who saw the show who may have heard the Sackler name or heard about OxyContin, or who even knew someone who had been affected by it, can see in a more global sense why this happened," Meier added.

Painkiller's six episodes are available to stream now on Netflix.