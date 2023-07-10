Ozzy Osbourne Drops Out of Power Trip Festival: ‘My Body Is Telling Me That I’m Just Not Ready Yet’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Ozzy Osbourne Drops Out of Power Trip Festival: ‘My Body Is Telling Me That I’m Just Not Ready Yet’

The Black Sabbath singer called the decision to drop out 'painful' and promised that 'personal friends' of his would be taking his place

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ozzy Osbourne has dropped out of the star-studded hard-rock fest Power Trip.Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne will not be performing at the Power Trip music festival.

On Monday, the singer released a statement saying that he will be "bowing out" of the rock-centric fest, which is set to take place in October at Indio, California's Empire Polo Club, also the site of Coachella.

"As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," Osbourne wrote in the statement. "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

Osbourne's decision to drop out of the festival, produced by Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, comes after an announcement earlier this year that he would be retiring from touring, due to his health issues related to his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. The singer has not performed a full concert since 2018 but made two brief filmed appearance last year.

Read More

The festival has not yet revealed who will be replacing Osbourne, but he teased that the group are "personal friends" of his.

"The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly," Osbourne wrote. "They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed."

Originally, the Black Sabbath singer said that he was open to performances that would not require extensive travel following his diagnosis, and the Power Trip festival announced in March it would be launching with Osbourne as one of its performers. The festival — a quasi-sequel to 2016's classic-rock–geared Desert Trip but with a focus on heavy-metal and hard-rock acts — will still continue on Oct. 6-8. Aside from Osbourne's replacement, the fest is slated to feature Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Metallica and Tool.

Osbourne finished his statement by expressing gratitude to his supporters.

"Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support," he finished. "I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.