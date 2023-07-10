Ozzy Osbourne Drops Out of Power Trip Festival: ‘My Body Is Telling Me That I’m Just Not Ready Yet’

Ozzy Osbourne will not be performing at the Power Trip music festival.

On Monday, the singer released a statement saying that he will be "bowing out" of the rock-centric fest, which is set to take place in October at Indio, California's Empire Polo Club, also the site of Coachella.

"As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," Osbourne wrote in the statement. "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

Osbourne's decision to drop out of the festival, produced by Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, comes after an announcement earlier this year that he would be retiring from touring, due to his health issues related to his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. The singer has not performed a full concert since 2018 but made two brief filmed appearance last year.

The festival has not yet revealed who will be replacing Osbourne, but he teased that the group are "personal friends" of his.

"The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly," Osbourne wrote. "They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed."

Originally, the Black Sabbath singer said that he was open to performances that would not require extensive travel following his diagnosis, and the Power Trip festival announced in March it would be launching with Osbourne as one of its performers. The festival — a quasi-sequel to 2016's classic-rock–geared Desert Trip but with a focus on heavy-metal and hard-rock acts — will still continue on Oct. 6-8. Aside from Osbourne's replacement, the fest is slated to feature Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Metallica and Tool.

Osbourne finished his statement by expressing gratitude to his supporters.

"Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support," he finished. "I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy."