Pedro Almodóvar’s Cannes Premiere Turns Away Academy President Due to ‘Problem of Organization’

Although Pedro Almodóvar's new film is only half an hour long, the demand resulted in a full-length fiasco for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Janet Yang, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was one of several people reportedly turned away in the pouring rain at Wednesday's fully-packed world premiere of the Spanish auteur's highly-anticipated queer western Strange Way of Life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A Cannes rep tells The Messenger that the issue was caused by "a problem of organization," and they "take it very seriously."

Reps for Sony Classics and Almodóvar did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Although ticketed guests were told to be in line at Théâtre Claude Debussy by 2:25 local time for the screening — followed by a Q&A with Almodóvar — some were turned away an hour later as the theater was at capacity.

One security official reportedly called the situation "unacceptable," per THR.

Due to the festival's three-strike rule, some would-be attendees were worried they could potentially lose their credentials for missing a screening to which they RSVP'd, but Cannes tells The Messenger they "will not receive any strike."

As seen on social media, those who did make it inside stood for a two-minute ovation before Almodóvar answered questions onstage with star Ethan Hawke.

Strange Way of Life, which was acquired by Sony Classics last month, stars Pedro Pascal as Silva, a rancher who rides his horse across the desert to see Sheriff Jake (Hawke), an old friend. And although 25 years have passed since their last meeting, the reunion isn't just a friendly visit.