The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Pedro Almodóvar’s Cannes Premiere Turns Away Academy President Due to ‘Problem of Organization’

    The world premiere of the director's 'Strange Way of Life' short resulted in a full-length fiasco at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

    Published |Updated
    Glenn Garner
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    Although Pedro Almodóvar's new film is only half an hour long, the demand resulted in a full-length fiasco for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

    Janet Yang, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was one of several people reportedly turned away in the pouring rain at Wednesday's fully-packed world premiere of the Spanish auteur's highly-anticipated queer western Strange Way of Life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    A Cannes rep tells The Messenger that the issue was caused by "a problem of organization," and they "take it very seriously."

    Reps for Sony Classics and Almodóvar did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

    Read More

    Although ticketed guests were told to be in line at Théâtre Claude Debussy by 2:25 local time for the screening — followed by a Q&A with Almodóvar — some were turned away an hour later as the theater was at capacity.

    One security official reportedly called the situation "unacceptable," per THR.

    Due to the festival's three-strike rule, some would-be attendees were worried they could potentially lose their credentials for missing a screening to which they RSVP'd, but Cannes tells The Messenger they "will not receive any strike."

    As seen on social media, those who did make it inside stood for a two-minute ovation before Almodóvar answered questions onstage with star Ethan Hawke.

    Strange Way of Life, which was acquired by Sony Classics last month, stars Pedro Pascal as Silva, a rancher who rides his horse across the desert to see Sheriff Jake (Hawke), an old friend. And although 25 years have passed since their last meeting, the reunion isn't just a friendly visit.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.