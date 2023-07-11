The Busby family could become even busier. OutDaughtered stars Adam and Danielle Busby — who have six children — aren't ruling anything out when it comes to expanding their family.

"We're not gonna say no," Adam exclusively told The Messenger ahead of the TLC show's ninth season. "It's not something that we're pursuing actively, but if a situation came into our life where we were compelled to do something, I don't think we would ever take that off the table."

Danielle added that while their second dog, a Bichon Frise/Shih Tzu mix named Gus, is her "baby" at the moment, the couple wouldn't say no to an even larger family — especially given the quints' surprising birth. In 2015, the couple became the first in the United States to welcome all-girl quintuplets: Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava, who are now all 8. They joined oldest daughter Blayke, now 12, making them a family of eight.

"I never would have thought I would have ever had the first all-female quints in America," she said. "I would tell you right now, 'We're not gonna have any more kids,' but I don't know what the future holds. If some situation happens where we're needed to take care of a child, by all means, if that's what God wants us to do, we'll do it."

The Houston-based family is returning to television after two years off for a ninth season of OutDaughtered. During this next chapter, we'll get updates on the family's storefront, the growing children and Danielle's health struggles, which were chronicled in Season 8.

While Danielle told The Messenger she hasn't yet received a formal diagnosis for her illness, she's been working with a neurologist for her migraines and addressing her hormone and inflammation struggles with various medicines and vitamins.

"I've been on a good track," she said. "I haven't had any migraines in six months. That's amazing for me."

Meanwhile, the couple teased that this season, viewers will be able to watch Adam's journey doing the lion's share of the housework and Hazel learning to stand up for herself at school.

Watch it all go down when OutDaughtered Season 9 premieres tonight at 9/8c on TLC.