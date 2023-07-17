‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Alleges Poor Pay From Netflix: ‘People Were Bartenders’

Actors are continuing to open up about their pay from streaming services and studios as the SAG-AFTRA strike enters day four.
In a TikTok posted Sunday, Kimiko Glenn of Orange Is the New Black alleged that actors working on the hit Netflix series were not paid "very well."
"We did not get paid very well — ever," the actor alleged. "And when I say 'did not get paid very well,' you would die. People were bartenders still. People had their second jobs still."
This claim comes after she reposted a 2020 TikTok to Instagram on Friday, in which she films a residual check she was sent for her for 45 episodes of work on the series and jokes, "I'm about to be so rich!" before revealing she was paid $27.30.
In her TikTok Monday, Glenn claimed that the disparity between the recognition for the show and the pay actors received was high.
"[Orange Is The New Black stars] were f---ing famous as sh--, like, internationally famous, couldn't go outside. But had to keep their second jobs because they couldn't afford to not. We couldn't afford cabs to set."
Glenn also addressed comments left by fans on the original video, who argued that the actors must have been paid "up front," which is why her residual check was so low.
"I remember a lot of comments back when I posted it that were like 'Guys, guys, guys. They got paid up front.' First of all, whether or not we got paid up front ... my tits live on in perpetuity," she said, referencing a nude scene from the series. "I deserve to get paid for as many f---ing streams as that sh-- gets."
Other Orange Is the New Black stars commented on Glenn's original post, claiming that many actors maintained second jobs while working on the series.
Beth Dover, who played prison executive Linda Ferguson, wrote that it "actually COST me money to be in seasons 3 and 4 since I was cast local hire and had to fly myself out, etc."
"But I was so excited for the opportunity to be on a show I loved, so I took the hit," she wrote. "[It's] maddening."
Matt McGorry, who played a prison guard on the series, said that he kept his day job while working on OITNB.
"I kept my day job the entire time I was on the show because it paid better than the mega-hit TV show we were on," he wrote.
