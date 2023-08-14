Oprah Winfrey Vows to Make ‘Major Donation’ After Meeting Maui Fire Survivors - The Messenger
Oprah Winfrey Vows to Make ‘Major Donation’ After Meeting Maui Fire Survivors

Winfrey, who owns property in Maui, spoke about her visit with survivors of the deadly Maui wildfires that has devastated the community

The Messenger Staff
Oprah Winfrey attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu's "The 1619 Project" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Oprah Winfrey, who owns a home in Maui and recently started a farm on her property, has been outspoken about the needs of the local community following the wildfires that have ravaged the area.

She was seen handing out supplies to survivors at an evacuation shelter and shared a video on Sunday about the experience, promising to make a "major donation" as the rebuilding efforts commence.

"When you don't know what to do, you do whatever you can," she said in the video following her visit to a shelter at the War Memorial Complex. Though buying and handing out needed basic necessities like sheets and shampoo were immediately top of mind for Winfrey, she looked ahead at what might be needed in the future.

"At some point, I will make a major donation after all of the smoke and ashes are settled here and we figure out what the rebuilding is going to look like," she said. "This is going to be a long and difficult process, but spending time at the shelters, I've met so many incredible people."

She spoke about meeting one survivor named Julius, whose legs were covered in bandages after running away from the fires. Winfrey asked him what he needed and his answer moved her.

He responded: "I need nothing. My life is now my greatest gift."

Winfrey added that she was blown away by the "incredible spirit" of the community and was optimistic about the challenging journey ahead: "You're going to see a lot of phoenix stories rising from the ashes here."

As of Sunday morning, the death toll from the wildfires was 93, according to the Associated Press. That figure — which already makes the Maui wildfires the deadliest in over a century — will almost certainly rise as the search continues in Lahaina, where the heaviest damage was reported.

