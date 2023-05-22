The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg Debut New Trailer for ‘The Color Purple’

    The new movie musical will star Fantasia Barrino and is set to release December 25.

    Charlotte Phillipp
    Alice Walker's 1982 novel The Color Purple found success in various adaptations including a Broadway musical and an Oscar-winning movie — now, the two are combining to reintroduce the story as a movie musical.

    On Monday, Warner Bros. released the new trailer for the film, which will be directed by Blitz Bazawule. Both Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg will return to produce after performing in and directing the original film, respectively.

    In the trailer, American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino, who is reprising the lead role as Celie after starring in a production of the musical on Broadway, sings "I'm Here" as the audience gets a brief glimpse at various scenes in the film.

    Fantasia Barrino wears a red outfit as she sings in front of a room full of people
    (credit: Warner Bros.)

    The movie also stars Ciara as Nettie, Halle Bailey as the younger counterpart to Nettie, Colman Domingo as Mister, Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, H.E.R. as Squeak and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mama, amongst others.

    The Color Purple is set in the early 1900s in Georgia. The story follows Celie and Nettie — sisters who were separated as children, but communicate through letters over the course of their lives.

    In Spielberg's 1985 adaptation, Whoopi Goldberg led the film as Celie, and she was nominated for a best actress Oscar. Both Winfrey and Margaret Avery, who played Shug Avery, earned nominations for best supporting actress. The film secured 11 Oscar nominations in total, including best picture and best adapted screenplay.

    The musical adaptation originally opened on Broadway in December of 2005 with Gary Griffin directing and Winfrey returning to produce. The production closed after three years in 2008 and was revived again in 2015.

    The new movie is set to release December 25.

