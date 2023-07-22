Oppenheimer’s Brainiac Paradise Explained: What Is the Institute for Advanced Study?

Early in Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr.'s character brags that he aided in giving Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer his position as director at the "Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton." That "at" will do nothing but further a common misunderstanding.

Princeton is a lovely small town in Central New Jersey with a cool record store and one of the most famous centers of learning on the planet, Princeton University. And everybody thinks that Albert Einstein and J. Robert Oppenheimer taught there. They did not. They were at a strange, small monastery of thought five minutes away.

The Institute for Advanced Study is not a typical college. It was designed in the 1930s as a haven for geniuses to come and be brilliant on someone else's dime. In Oppenheimer, we see European refugees Albert Einstein and Kurt Gödel doing just that — walking through the trees, thinking about molecules and mathematical concepts. The IAS can rightfully boast being the birthplace of one of the first computers, being the leading source for research into string theory and having an association with at least 34 Nobel Prize winners.

And to this day, much has remained the same. You don't hand in homework. You don't have grades. You don't even have to pay! You just study. Well, I guess you study in "advanced" ways.

Tom Conti as Albert Einstein and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, talking at the Institute For Advanced Study in "Oppenheimer" Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Intrigued by this place (and ready for more people to confuse the two institutions), I reached out to Lee Sandberg, Communications and Public Relations Manager at the IAS. From his placid perch amid the thought-inspiring nature trails, he answered all my dumb questions. Be sure to stick to the end to see how the band Phish figures into this.

The Institute for Advanced Study is not Princeton University, right?

Lee Sandberg: Correct. Though located in the same town, the Institute has no administrative ties to Princeton University; these are separate and independent institutions.

How much of your time as communications manager is spent correcting people when they say Albert Einstein and J. Robert Oppenheimer were affiliated with Princeton? Do the IAS and Princeton University have any connection besides a zip code?

Working to clear up this misconception is fairly straightforward on a case-by-case basis and thus doesn't require a great deal of time. The larger challenge is overcoming the pervasiveness of this conflation.

Undoubtedly, the shared zip code has yielded a net positive for both institutions by broadening the local scholarly community, creating opportunities for collaboration, and providing shared access to libraries and archival resources, among other things.

'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin,' the primary source for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Vintage Books

Having read American Prometheus, which Christopher Nolan used as a basis for Oppenheimer, I can tell that the IAS is not a typical school. Correct me if I am wrong, but there aren't typical classes, and the Institute is for people who are already somewhat established in their field, who are simply given permission to … read and think? And the room and board is free and there's even a stipend?

IAS remains unique in many ways. It is not a university nor a think tank. IAS is a global center for intellectual inquiry dedicated to providing the world's foremost scholars with time, space, and collaborators to drive fundamental discovery. Visiting IAS scholars and scientists range from the post-graduate to faculty level, and with funding from IAS and outside grants, are able to pursue work driven by their own curiosity.

Not to be coarse, but who's paying for this?

In 1930, brother-and-sister philanthropists Louis and Caroline Bamberger provided the founding $5 million gift to establish the Institute. The majority of the IAS operating budget is based on endowment returns, with additional annual expenses covered mostly through philanthropic giving and grant funding.

Can you walk me through what the application process is like?

The application process varies from school to school. There are four schools at IAS: Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Historical Studies, and Social Science. Each school has a permanent faculty which considers applicants who have distinguished themselves in a particular area of study.

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer, and Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss, talking at the Institute for Advanced Study in 'Oppenheimer' Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Are there any requirements that people need to meet once they are at the IAS? Or can they really just walk along paths and be brilliant? Is there an average day for someone at IAS?

In order to facilitate an environment of free thinking and discovery, there are no administrative obligations, per se, for IAS scholars. It would be difficult to ascertain what constitutes a typical day for an IAS scholar since each person's experience will be their own. However, one tradition that is commonly shared — and dates back to Einstein — is tea time. Held every weekday starting at 3:00 p.m., scholars from all schools congregate in the Fuld Hall Common Room to converse and help themselves to freshly brewed tea and homemade cookies. [IAS tea time does, indeed, get a shout-out in the film!]

American Prometheus details how, when Oppenheimer was director, John von Neumann created one of the world's first computers. Can you tell me a little bit about what he built? Also, would I be correct in saying that, despite this early milestone, the IAS is not particularly technology-focused, and most people there are working more on theoretical topics that only really need a brain, the luxury of time and the freedom of thought?

There are several resources on the IAS website that speak to this project, referred to as the Electronic Computer Project or ECP. Von Neumann's innovations and contributions to the foundations of computer science still underpin the computing technologies of today. IAS and von Neumann deliberately made the project specifications openly available to the world without patent or fee, perhaps resulting in the most valuable open-source information ever to be made available.

While many areas of study at IAS focus on the theoretical, this is not to say that the work is not "technology-focused." IAS researchers continue to use and develop tools in various areas, including machine learning and large-scale computer simulations. Scholars are also conducting research based on the data obtained through global projects from LIGO to CERN. While it's clear from these examples that technology can help fuel theory, it is also the case that theory — with even the most rudimentary tools (e.g., chalk and blackboards) — can advance technology.

Is it only Big Science at IAS? Can I come and do hardcore research on Spanish Golden Age painting or Indonesian gamelan music?

Research at IAS is conducted across various disciplines in the sciences and humanities. As I mentioned, there are four schools, though the focus of each is quite broad. Mathematics also houses a working group in theoretical computer science; Natural Sciences spans from the sub-atomic to the cosmic; Historical Studies considers everything from modern art to antiquity; and Social Science investigates our societal complexities and challenges, including those stemming from technology.

The 1952 caption to this photo read: Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer and Dr. John Von Neumann stand in front of a new electronic 'brain,' the fastest computing machine for its degree of precision yet made. The machine, which can do 2,000 multiplications in one second and add or subtract 100,000 times in the same period, was displayed today for the first time at the Institute for Advanced Study. Its fabulous memory can store 1,024 numbers of 12 decimal places each. The Atomic Energy Commission is one of the sponsors of the brain. Bettmann / Getty Images

Einstein and Oppenheimer are bigger-than-life figures. How are their influences felt at IAS today? Other than your mailing address at 1 Einstein Drive, that is.

I'm sure the Einstein and Oppenheimer legacy means something different to every scholar who comes to IAS. From an organizational perspective, Einstein had a great deal to do with the founding of the Institute and its ability to attract the world's foremost scholars early on, many of whom were fleeing Europe at the time. IAS researchers to this day continue to probe and test Einstein's theories and carry on with fundamental questions Einstein himself once explored, including the search for a unifying theory.

Oppenheimer was the Institute's longest-serving director (1947–66) and a prolific convener of scholars not only in his individual area of theoretical physics but also in the humanities for which he held a strong personal affinity. Oppenheimer's example of bringing together scholars from around the world to collaborate and converse in a communal setting is alive and well at IAS to this day.

Christopher Nolan and his crew came to Princeton (the town, not the university!) to shoot. Can you tell me a little about what that was like?

To be clear, in addition to three days of shooting on IAS campus, the production did include at least one day of shooting on Princeton University campus. Witnessing the production here at IAS was a bit of a dream. I had up until that point only seen histories of our past scholars, and for a few brief days, that history was brought to life: offices bore the names of their previous occupants (Einstein, von Neumann, Weyl and others); old artwork adorned the walls; and one could glimpse Oppenheimer himself roaming the halls.

There's a great, fairly recent documentary called Particle Fever, and one of your guys, Nima Arkani-Hamed, is a bit of a physics rock star in it. We see him at the whiteboard, at the bleeding edge of string theory, a modern-day Einstein type. Since you are the communications manager, who else can you hype up that is currently doing great things at IAS?

Nima Arkani-Hamed is on the permanent faculty of IAS. There are also more than 200 visiting scholars that come to IAS each year for varying lengths of time, who are referred to as Members. In my role, I learn something new every day, but I'm not going to play favorites. I would encourage anyone interested in learning about the work that takes place at IAS to visit our website and social media pages for the latest research news.

Are you aware of the relevance that the 1966 sculpture "New Piece" by Tony Smith, which is on the IAS grounds, has to fans of the jam band Phish?

I have heard about this, but my Phish knowledge is lacking. I like to think that Einstein, who preferred not to be memorialized, would appreciate that the sculpture dedicated to his memory has taken on a life of its own.