‘Oppenheimer’ Surpasses ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Saving Private Ryan’ to Become Highest-Grossing World War II Film

Christopher Nolan breaks his own record as his Cillian Murphy-led biopic grosses $560 million at the worldwide box office

Thea Glassman
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMERMelinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer has officially earned a historic box office title. Christopher Nolan's biopic, which has pulled in a reported $560 million at the worldwide box office, is now the highest-grossing World War II film, per Collider.

The most recent holder of that record was 2017's Dunkirk — also directed by Nolan — which snagged $527 million. Prior to that, Saving Private Ryan was in the lead with $482 million.

While Oppenheimer has become the frontrunner in a crowded sub-genre of films, it's still lagging behind Barbie, which also debuted July 21. Greta Gerwig's movie has already crossed the $1 billion mark in ticket sales worldwide and is now the highest-grossing film from a solo female director.

The box office success of both Oppenheimer and Barbie has sparked a renewed excitement in movie-going, complete with "Ken-ough" sweatshirts and Cillian Murphy memes galore.

Esteemed director Francis Ford Coppola took to Instagram in July to hint that the "Barbenheimer" craze could be just the beginning of what's to come for movie theaters.

"The fact that people are filling big theaters to see them and that they are neither sequels nor prequels, no number attached to them, meaning they are true one-offs, is a victory for cinema,” he wrote, adding in another Instagram story: "My hunch is that we're on the verge of a golden age. Wonderful and illuminating cinema seen in large theaters."

Oppenheimer is currently playing in theaters.

