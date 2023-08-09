Oppenheimer has officially earned a historic box office title. Christopher Nolan's biopic, which has pulled in a reported $560 million at the worldwide box office, is now the highest-grossing World War II film, per Collider.
The most recent holder of that record was 2017's Dunkirk — also directed by Nolan — which snagged $527 million. Prior to that, Saving Private Ryan was in the lead with $482 million.
While Oppenheimer has become the frontrunner in a crowded sub-genre of films, it's still lagging behind Barbie, which also debuted July 21. Greta Gerwig's movie has already crossed the $1 billion mark in ticket sales worldwide and is now the highest-grossing film from a solo female director.
The box office success of both Oppenheimer and Barbie has sparked a renewed excitement in movie-going, complete with "Ken-ough" sweatshirts and Cillian Murphy memes galore.
- What Third Film Should You Pair With Your ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Double Feature?
- ‘Barbie’ Stomps Out ‘Oppenheimer’ by $30-50 Million in Initial Box Office Projections: Report
- ‘Barbie’ Out-Earns ‘Oppenheimer’ in Epic Weekend Box Office Showdown
- Christopher Nolan Weighs in on ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Opening the Same Weekend
- The Numbers Are in for How Many AMC Stubs Members Bought ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Double Feature Tickets
- ‘Oppenheimer’ Surprises: Prolonged Nude Scenes With Florence Pugh and a Story That’s ‘Going to Knock People Out’
Esteemed director Francis Ford Coppola took to Instagram in July to hint that the "Barbenheimer" craze could be just the beginning of what's to come for movie theaters.
"The fact that people are filling big theaters to see them and that they are neither sequels nor prequels, no number attached to them, meaning they are true one-offs, is a victory for cinema,” he wrote, adding in another Instagram story: "My hunch is that we're on the verge of a golden age. Wonderful and illuminating cinema seen in large theaters."
Oppenheimer is currently playing in theaters.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment
- Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- After Saying ‘I Do Not Support Striking,’ Stephen Amell Has Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket LineEntertainment