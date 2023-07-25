‘Oppenheimer’ Star Cillian Murphy Says ‘Sure’ to Playing a Ken in ‘Barbie’ Sequel: ‘Let’s Read the Script’
'I can't wait to see the movie,' said Murphy of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie,' which prevailed in a friendly box office rivalry with his latest movie 'Oppenheimer'
This Ken is the bomb!
Despite the friendly box office rivalry between the two films — Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb drama Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's layered fantasy Barbie — Cillian Murphy, who plays the title role in the former, told Omelete he's open to playing a Ken in a potential sequel to Barbie.
"Sure, yeah," said Murphy of the casting potential. "Let’s read the script, let's have a conversation. I can't wait to see [Barbie]. I can't wait to see the movie. I think it's great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer."
His co-stars Emily Blunt and Matt Damon agreed they "would do anything with Greta Gerwig," but the latter admitted he doesn't "have enough Kenergy to out-Ken Ryan [Gosling]."
Both movies contributed to an epic box office weekend with Barbie raking in $155 million and Oppenheimer taking home $110 million after their respective openings.
Oppenheimer writer/directorNolan previously showed his support for Barbie and the box office rush their competing debuts have inspired.
"Summer, in a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we've been doing this a long time," Nolan told IGN. "I think for those of us who care about movies, we've been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it's here and that's terrific."
Oppenheimer and Barbie are now in theaters.
