This Ken is the bomb!

Despite the friendly box office rivalry between the two films — Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb drama Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's layered fantasy Barbie — Cillian Murphy, who plays the title role in the former, told Omelete he's open to playing a Ken in a potential sequel to Barbie.

"Sure, yeah," said Murphy of the casting potential. "Let’s read the script, let's have a conversation. I can't wait to see [Barbie]. I can't wait to see the movie. I think it's great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer."

Cillian Murphy attends the Oppenheimer UK Premiere on July 13, 2023 in London Samir Hussein/WireImage

His co-stars Emily Blunt and Matt Damon agreed they "would do anything with Greta Gerwig," but the latter admitted he doesn't "have enough Kenergy to out-Ken Ryan [Gosling]."

Both movies contributed to an epic box office weekend with Barbie raking in $155 million and Oppenheimer taking home $110 million after their respective openings.

Oppenheimer writer/directorNolan previously showed his support for Barbie and the box office rush their competing debuts have inspired.

"Summer, in a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we've been doing this a long time," Nolan told IGN. "I think for those of us who care about movies, we've been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it's here and that's terrific."

Oppenheimer and Barbie are now in theaters.