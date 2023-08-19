Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has just set an atypical box office record: It's become the highest-grossing film ever not to reach the top slot at the domestic box office.

Oppenheimer toppled the previous champion of this unique box office record, 2016's animated musical Sing, after it surpassed $272.59M in the U.S. on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

Other past popular titles that have been critical and commercial successes but haven't quite reached No. 1 at the ticket booth during their distribution windows include My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) and A Star Is Born (2018).

As everyone knows by now, the current reigning queen of the U.S. box office is Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (and a whole lot of celebrity Barbies and Kens), which still holds the current top spot with just under $542 million.

But Oppenheimer deserves its flowers for its monumental cinematic achievements, too, as this isn't the only record it has broken throughout its run at the movies. The Nolan film, which stars Cillian Murphy as the titular physicist — as well as Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett and a slew of A-list character actors — recently also became the most successful World War II-set movie of all time after firing past $500 million at the global box office.