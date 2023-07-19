Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated large-format rumination on The Father of the Atomic Bomb, jumps around the timeline of J. Robert Oppenheimer's life throughout its three-hour duration. With this in mind, let's skip directly to "the scene."

Most people know that the Trinity test of the first nuclear "gadget" near New Mexico's Los Alamos Laboratory in 1945 was successful. I certainly knew it, as in prep for the release of Oppenheimer, I tasked myself with reading Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin's dense, 600+ page history American Prometheus, which Nolan used as his principal source for the film. And yet, as the story engine whirred up and the countdown began, I sat in the middle of an IMAX theater and nearly had a panic attack.

Just as Oppenheimer and his army of scientists ultimately had to roll the dice and say, "Well, I hope this works," it's fair to say that Nolan — whose best films Memento, The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar and Tenet have all been tightly woven original stories drawn from fantasy or science fiction elements — has successfully pulled off a big bet. This is a movie with no surprises for anyone with access to Wikipedia, and yet, by exploiting the enriched uranium of propulsive editing, intense music, crystalline cinematography and powerhouse performances, it manages to turn what's mostly a bunch of men talking to one another in rooms into the most breathtaking film of the year.

Knowing Nolan's roots as a cinema classicist, the influences are clear. Blue-eyed Cillian Murphy as "Oppie" (as he was, indeed, nicknamed) is his spin on Peter O'Toole's T.E. Lawrence. Like Lawrence, Oppenheimer is a grand figure who rose to celebrity in the furnace of war but whose attitudes were mercurial, his actions contradictory, and his behavior was a little too peculiar for mainstream narratives. And like David Lean's Lawrence of Arabia, Nolan's film is a vast, sweeping epic that mesmerizes its audience.

Which is weird because, like I say, a lot of it is just guys in rooms. Sure, the desert sequences (and images from Oppie's student days in Europe) pack their punch, but despite numerous associative cutaways to electrons zipping around quantum fields, this is a movie about men looking stressed in front of blackboards and then, later, wondering if they did the right thing. In a lot of rooms.

And not even nice rooms! Indeed, when Oppenheimer sat before a security hearing in 1954, it was, by design, a bland, nondescript office. The hearing, which essentially kicked him out of public life, was Oppenheimer's punishment for daring to suggest that the U.S. government, in the thrall of the Cold War, should rethink the wisdom of building a nuclear arsenal. He also drew the ire of many for expressing misgivings about developing the vastly stronger hydrogen bomb. Also, perhaps more importantly, there was that time he ridiculed his influential frenemy Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.).

Pros

A spellbinding look at genius

Cillian Murphy grappling with the paradoxes of his task is an all-time great performance

The Trinity test sequence was so intense I nearly barfed

Cons

The parade of scientists does blur a bit

Though efforts were made, one can't deny this movie ignores the women characters

Maybe we didn't need to see quite so much testimony at the security hearing

Strauss's 1958 Senate confirmation hearing to join Eisenhower's cabinet, a rare case of a presidential appointment getting nixed, is, with Oppie's hearing, the other major spine of the film. We jump between the two (labeled, at the beginning, as "fission" and "fusion") and, from within, zip backward in time. (And, once, even forwards, showing Old Man Oppie looking a lot like Keir Dullea from 2001: A Space Odyssey, which I am sure is not a coincidence given Nolan's love for that film.)

The twin hearings are distinguished by shooting styles (the Strauss-centric material is black and white) but the movie does demand close attention. The cascade of young actors rambling about molecules does eventually blur together. It was here where having read American Prometheus gave me a bit of a leg up. "Say, that's Richard Feynman with Robert Serber and Seth Neddermeyer!" I thought to myself; others might think "Oh, three more guys talking about plutonium, okay."

Some performances from the swarm of Los Alamos characters jump out. Benny Safdie's hulking figure works wonders as Edward Teller, who would eventually become Oppenheimer's foe when he developed the hydrogen bomb. David Krumholtz is extraordinary as Isidor Isaac Rabi, the first physicist to raise ethical concerns about developing the Manhattan Project. (He turned down the opportunity to work at Los Alamos, but remained a friend and advisor to Oppie.) Lastly, in one of his best roles in years, there's Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, the military head of Los Alamos and, basically, Oppenheimer's conduit to Washington. Damon sinks his teeth into the brass tacks character, acting, at times, as comic relief.

The gravity of the Manhattan Project enters the story slowly. At first, Oppenheimer is just following the physics. Then, he sees his work as preventing a catastrophe of a Nazi first strike. Later, after Germany surrenders and many feel Japan is facing inevitable defeat, the decision to use the bomb anyway is ... complicated. A scene with James Remar as Secretary of War Henry Stimson is nauseating in its bluntness. This story moves from scientific theory to "Okay, which city shall we destroy?" rather quickly.

The women in the film, however, get the short end of the stick. Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer's wife Kitty gets "one great scene," but I can't really say the same for Florence Pugh as Oppie's lover, the psychiatrist and communist Jean Tatlock. (Those hoping that Oppenheimer would yank on the thread of conspiracy that surrounds her death may be disappointed; though sharp viewers might clock one shot that nods in that direction.) Olivia Thirlby reps one of the few women scientists at Los Alamos, Lilli Hornig. She only has two or three lines, but they do stick out.

There's a stretch after the Trinity test in which Nolan dives back into the alternating hearings. At first, it seems like a major deflation. How can anything measure up to the might of the explosion sequence, especially in IMAX? But here's where you need to trust in Christopher Nolan. It's all building to something, and this final moment is the film's true detonation. And it is devastating. 9.2/10

