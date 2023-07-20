Almost three decades after bursting on the scene and becoming one of Hollywood's biggest stars, is it possible that Matt Damon has never been better than of late?

In Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy is a force at the center as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. gives his best showing in years, and essentially every white actor between the ages of 30 and 60 gets a moment or two. But it's the stern yet funny supporting turn from Damon that many are talking about when leaving the theater, and it's just the latest in a string of interesting and captivating performances.

The 52-year-old's career can be split up into a couple of eras. Starting with 1997's Good Will Hunting, for which he and BFF Ben Affleck won an Oscar for their screenplay, he was a rising leading man, earning notices for Saving Private Ryan, Rounders and The Talented Mr. Ripley. He then graduated to action star status, thanks to the Ocean's and Bourne franchises, which was then followed by his auteur period, when he worked with Clint Eastwood, Joel and Ethan Coen, Cameron Crowe, Kenneth Lonergan, George Clooney, Ridley Scott, Nolan and his most frequent collaborator, Steven Soderbergh. Not all of those pairings led to financial or critical success, but there were more hits than misses. The same can't be said for his unfortunate run in 2016 and 2017, featuring an epic string of poorly-reviewed bombs: Suburbicon, Downsizing, and The Great Wall.

And it wasn't just audiences that were having a miserable time. "I came to consider that the definition of a professional actor; knowing you're in a turkey and going, 'Okay, I've got four more months. It's the up-at-dawn siege on Hamburger Hill. I am definitely going to die here, but I'm doing it,'" Damon previously said of the Chinese monster film, The Great Wall. "That's as s---ty as you can feel creatively, I think. I hope to never have that feeling again."

Well, he took that to heart! Beginning with 2019's Ford v. Ferrari, Damon has been on a heater. He teamed up with Christian Bale for James Mangold's sports drama, and both actors were deserving of Oscar nominations only to face an absolutely loaded field, as well as the possibility that they were splitting votes between them. Damon found his cowboy swagger as former race car driver Carroll Shelby, but the emotions he stirred up in the final scene really brought the performance home.

He then made his post-pandemic return with an intriguing cameo in Soderbergh's No Sudden Move and an honorable attempt in Stillwater, a mediocre film that he does his best to elevate. But the real feast of 2021 was his long-awaited reunion with Affleck. Working together on their first screenplay since Good Will Hunting, the duo scripted and starred in Scott's The Last Duel, a commercial failure that has built up a strong and dedicated army of supporters since its release. Affleck rightfully scored attention for his scene-stealing role, but that somehow left Damon overlooked for his gutsy decision to leave his vanity at home. Rocking face scars and a terrible medieval mullet, Damon plays the despicable Jean de Carrouges, who looks at his wife's rape as more of an affront to him than a crime against her. Removing Damon's patented charisma and likability proved unexpected and genius.

Damon and Affleck then quickly teamed up again for the Affleck-directed Air. Released in April to rave reviews, the film stars Damon (and a bit of a beer belly) as former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and follows the unlikely pursuit of the struggling company's future king: Michael Jordan. Affleck, Chris Messina, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis all shine when they pop up, but this is Damon's movie from start to finish, and, in the grand tradition of sports movies, our hero scores with a rousing climactic speech. While we're still a long way from the 2024 Oscars, here's the message to voters wondering if they should nominate Damon: Just do it.

And then Damon was set to take some deserved time off, something his wife insisted on. But, with some unprecedented foresight, Damon negotiated, in couples therapy of all places, that one exception would be made: "If Chris Nolan called." Thankfully for audiences, after only briefly using Damon in 2014's Interstellar, Nolan dialed up for him the pivotal Oppenheimer role of Leslie Groves, the military man in charge of the Manhattan Project. The slow burn of a three-hour film instantly picks up steam when Damon arrives about 30 minutes in, showing a crackling chemistry with Murphy and providing much-needed comic relief. Downey gets the showier supporting arc, likely giving the MCU vet the advantage down the road when it comes to awards season, but Damon is the real secret weapon.

Despite the deal with his wife, Damon has more promising projects on the way, including Ethan Coen's road trip comedy Drive-Away Dolls and Doug Liman's heist thriller The Instigators, which pairs Damon with fellow Oppenheimer actor/the other Affleck, Casey.