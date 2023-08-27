Christopher Nolan became the first major Hollywood filmmaker to travel to the Chinese mainland to market a project since the 2020 pandemic put a halt on visiting the industry's largest overseas market.

Nolan, of course, came in support of his latest film — the box office smash Oppenheimer — which premiered at Universal Studios’ CityWalk IMAX theater in Beijing and then made a stop in Shanghai.

Per reporting from Deadline, the Global Times noted that Nolan "set hearts racing" with his visit to the region.

"In a video clip circulating on Weibo, fans were captured clutching posters featuring Nolan's directorial works," the Global Times wrote, adding that Nolan signed autographs for fans during his red carpet appearance, which sparked a wave of discussion and commentary regarding the film on Chinese social media site Weibo.

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

According to the outlet, the hashtag #OppenheimerPremiere had garnered 20 million views on Weibo as of Tuesday.

Oppenheimer is set for release Aug. 30 in China.

Nolan’s films have a strong track record overall in the country. Per Deadline, China was the No. 1 offshore market on 2010’s Inception, No. 2 on 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, and tops for 2014’s Interstellar and 2020’s Tenet.